For residential customers, finding a perfect internet connection is very important these days. The reason behind that is the majority of people are either working from home or there are students in the houses that are attending classes virtually. Moreover, kids stuck indoors definitely need some entertainment so that they can have a good time instead of getting bored and tired of sitting around.

In case you have an internet connection but it is not good, for instance, the speed is to slow and videos start buffering whenever you play something, or there are data caps so you have to measure your data usage before doing anything, this is also going to be a huge problem for you and your family. A good connection should be able to support streaming, video calls, online classes, or any regular household usage without any problem. Also, the data should be enough for the family so that they can browse and stream without any worries.

For your convenience, we have made a list of some of the best residential internets in the USA that not just keep customer needs in the mind but they are serving a majority of areas. Without further ado, let’s get to it.

Spectrum

Spectrum, also known as Charter Spectrum or Charter is a cable internet provider that is offering services in more than 41 states, including some of the rural areas and major cities. The internet plans start from $14.99 per month and go up to $110 which covers all four packages provided by Spectrum. These speed tiers offer varying speeds based on your choice where the lowest speed is up to 30 Mbps and the fastest or highest download speed is up to 940 Mbps. That makes Spectrum one of the biggest and fastest internet providers available.

The other major reason for including Spectrum here is that Spectrum offers internet plans without any data caps, giving customers the freedom to stream, browse and download as much as they want. There are no restrictions on your usage and neither does the speed slows down. Moreover, all plans are contract-free and offer free internet modem instead of charging $5 or $10 every month for the modem. However, customers have to get their WiFi router or have to pay $5 per month for leasing the router from Spectrum. So, the customers do not just get better speeds and unlimited data, they also get the freedom to use their equipment or cancel services whenever they want. You can find out further details about Charter Spectrum by localcabledeals’ platform.

Xfinity

The second and very well-known option on our list is Xfinity that is owned by Comcast and offers internet services through a cable connection. There is a fiber option available but that is limited to some specific areas and also offers Fiber Gigabit Pro internet with a download speed of up to 2000 Mbps. That also makes Xfinity the fastest internet plan provider in the USA. Xfinity also offers several other plans that offer download speeds starting from 25 Mbps and go up to 1000 Mbps through the cable connection. On the other hand, the prices start from $19.95 every month and go up along with the speed that you choose.

Verizon Fiber

Verizon FIOS is one of the best fiber optics internet options available in the US that is offering fiber optics in many areas. Mainly three plans are offered to residential customers. Those plans are; Verizon FIOS internet 200, Internet 400, and FIOS internet Gigabit. This connection offers higher upload speeds along with a great download speed, making it comparatively better than the cable internet options available. For instance, if you sign-up for the FIOS internet 200 plan, both your download and upload speeds are going to be up to 200 Mbps which is something cable providers cannot compete with. However, the problem here is that this connection is not available everywhere and the majority of the customers might have to be disappointed due to non-availability.

Google Fiber

Google is not a new name for anyone because it has become a part of our lives, but Google Fiber is a new name that has joined the industry as a fiber internet service provider that offers one of the fastest internet connections with economical prices. Through this connection, customers can get the Fiber 1000 connection for just $70 per month. Additionally, there are no data restrictions or data caps through Google Fiber, making it a better choice than many FIOS connections. Since it is a new provider and recently started offering services, currently it is limited to a few selected cities but hopefully, it will be widely available soon.

Hughesnet

Hughesnet is an option on our list of best internet providers that is specifically for customers who are living in remote areas where there are no other options such as DSL or cable internet available. It is a satellite internet option that offers a download speed of up to 25Mbps, meeting the minimum requirements of many tasks such as video calls. However, this is not a good internet connection for gaming because the ping would be higher and you will be facing lags.