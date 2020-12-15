Latest news of the coronavirus, live | The Government asks “to exercise extreme caution” before Christmas before the rebound in cases

A Catalan pharmaceutical company will produce the Johnson & Johnson vaccine | The speed of transmission of the virus shoots up in Catalonia | The European Medicines Agency advances to December 21 the meeting to evaluate the approval of the vaccine | Germany registers 500 daily deaths, the third highest figure of the pandemic

The European Medicines Agency has called an extraordinary meeting, on December 21, to evaluate the approval of Pfizer’s vaccine.

The agency maintains the appointment of 29 in case another session is necessary. In Spain, the Government follows the procedures of the European regulator with interest, but warns that it should not “lower its guard”, given the change in trend in recent weeks.

The Catalan company Reig Jofre has reached an agreement with Johnson & Johnson to produce its covid vaccine candidate on a large scale, which is still in the research phase, the company reported in a statement, which has seen its shares revalue about 26% this morning.

Britain’s top two medical journals unite to call for Christmas restrictions not to be relaxed

“If we publish this text it is because we believe that the Government is about to fall into another serious error that will cause the loss of human lives,” they affirm in a joint editorial

The speed of spread of the coronavirus has skyrocketed in Catalonia. A trend that, if maintained, would force the Government to rethink the de-escalation measures and the Christmas plan. The European continent retreats at the doors of the festivities due to the worsening of the epidemiological situation.

Germany has registered 500 deaths from coronavirus in the last 24 hours, the third highest figure in a day. “More restrictive measures are necessary and they are needed now. We must avoid a third wave as it is, because it would also be devastating in terms of loss of human life ”, said the Italian Prime Minister, Giuseppe Conte, in the newspaper La Stampa.