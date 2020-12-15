How much should I pay the estate agent?

Are you dreaming of buying a new home in the new year? If comfort and safety are important to you, first of all consider new construction homes. When designing, they lay down more stringent requirements and high-quality materials. If you decide to buy a house only in a new building, then hire a realtor who specializes in this type of real estate.

You ask yourself: how much real estate commission should I pay? It depends on the professionalism of the agent and the average rates in each state. Thinking about moving to a warm state with a mild climate? Consider new homes construction in FL. The estate commission in this state is at the national average.

Many people doubt: are real estate commissions negotiable? Yes! You can discuss this detail before signing the contract with the agent. Before agreeing to a certain amount, you must make sure that the realtor is qualified. Ask for successful case studies. Also, don’t forget to read reviews from previous customers. If you have friends who have bought or sold real estate recently, feel free to ask them a question: how much do you pay a realtor to sell your home? This will help you better navigate the market situation.

Keep in mind that in almost all states, the seller of the house pays a commission to the realtor. In some states, it is possible to split the costs in half between both parties to the transaction. An individually working private realtor will most likely ask you for 1 to 2.5% of the sale price. If you apply to an agency for services, be prepared to pay at least 3%.

You must understand that realtors undergo serious testing and training. Therefore, their wages cannot be low. Also, the more experienced a specialist, the better he or she is at the market situation. This means he will help you get the most out of your sale. You will definitely get more profit than you spend on the services of a specialist.

Are estate agent fees negotiable?

You will be surprised, but the first price quoted by the agent may not be final. Of course, your desire to pay less is not enough. But you should discuss the following criteria:

• Current state of the real estate market. Prices rise or fall.

• The number of homes for sale similar to yours.

• The condition of your home.

• The rate at which the agent promises to sell your home.

If there are several agencies or private realtors in your city, be sure to compare their prices.

What to know when considering a fee?

You can contact the agency with the following requests:

• Get advice on transactions with real estate.

• Get information about the supply and demand for real estate.

• Choose options for a transaction with a real estate object, taking into account your requirements.

• Get qualified assistance in the preparation of documents related to the implementation of the transaction.

Additional services are added to the main services, which the agency may not provide or provide for a separate fee, also prescribed in the decree. Additional services include real estate advertising and publishing.

Cases when a buyer (seller) contacts the agency for only one service are extremely rare. As a rule, we are talking about a complex of services that provide an opportunity to quickly, profitably and without any particular difficulties make a transaction with a real estate object.

How to ensure you’re not overpaying?

If you want to save money without compromising the quality of the transaction:

1. Turn to private realtors instead of agencies. In the agency, specialists cannot make discounts, since they are obliged to obey the company’s rules. A private individual realtor collects a personal client base, therefore he is more loyal to the topic of remuneration.

2. If your home is more expensive than the market average, then you can also qualify for a discount. Selling it won’t be any more difficult than selling a cheap home. At the same time, the realtor will still earn more.