The cost of January 2021 will be one of the heaviest, warns the UNAM

Eufemia Basilio, academic and member of the IIE, suggested to the population that if they saved 10 or 15% before, it is best to increase that percentage to 25 or 30%, but only if finances allow it.

xThe next slope of January 2021 will be one of the heaviest that the population will live due to the economic context that is being experienced, warned academics from the Institute for Economic Research (IIE) of the UNAM .

During the virtual conference “How to organize end-of-year expenses?”, Researchers from the Maximum House of Studies warned that in the face of the crisis that is being experienced due to the coronavirus pandemic; the best thing is to increase savings, be proactive and plan expenses towards the holidays.

“It is important to have that little storage because surely the January cost will be heavier, so it is good to have that savings to face any emergency or expense, saving part of the income is a very good option,” he said.

In turn, Moritz Cruz, also a researcher, pointed out that having a small financial cushion will allow us to get out of any eventuality or only cover unexpected expenses.

He pointed out that although, as an economist, I would recommend that people go out and buy to boost economic activity, unfortunately, this is linked to the consumption and purchasing power of buyers, many of whom at this time, their situation is not the most ideal .