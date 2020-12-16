Bitcoin is the first cryptocurrency in terms of capitalization, which is popular and in demand in the crypto industry today. The release of the first coin to the network took place in January 2009.

In general, the innovative digital payment system itself, which uses the unit of the same name to record transactions and provide access to its services, was the first and most successful, the launch of which influenced a lot, in particular, the popularization of blockchain technology.

The Bitcoin payment system is used to buy goods and services, as well as to store a valuable monetary resource.

BTC can be obtained for free: through mining and bitcoin faucets. This digital currency has a limited emission. It is equal to 0.00000001 BTC.

Ethereum

The world’s second largest cryptocurrency and a platform for creating decentralized applications. The first release of cryptocurrency to the network took place in July 2015. The type of issue is inflationary. That is, just like the fiat currency, Ethereum coin can get more done over time.

Just like Bitcoin, Ethereum has two concepts: the first, as already mentioned, is a platform for creating decentralized services that operate on blockchain and smart contracts. And, secondly, inside the platform crypto coin, which has a memorable name – ETH.

Ethereum vs Bitcoin: Price

News resources about cryptocurrencies are simply “burning” from oversaturation with news about the first two leaders. Most of all, the world is watching their price indicator. But, you can not wait for the next news release to find out about the price of any cryptocurrency. Just use the monitoring service any. There you can see the value of any cryptocurrency in any fiat currency or any other digital currency. Also, price fluctuations are shown in charts, on which you can set any period of time to see how the price curve has changed over a certain period of time.

What pair to choose?

A simple and convenient converter exchange allows you to instantly exchange two of the most popular cryptocurrencies today. Bitcoin and Ethereum are leaders in terms of capitalization, consistently occupying the first lines of the global coin rating.

The BTC to ETH pair or ETH to BTC is one of the most demanded exchange options. Despite the fact that both cryptocurrencies are incredibly popular, they work on fundamentally different technologies. The main difference is that if the entire Bitcoin system is only a mechanism for making transactions with their recording on the blockchain platform with the ability to generate new coins, then Ether allows you to perform any operations of any kind. At the same time, the exchange and all other actions are also performed without certification by any central authority or any other third party. In terms of transparency and anonymity, currency exchange and transfers are also almost identical.

To choose the pair depends on your goals. If to analyse the numbers, we can see that 1 ETH = 0.02931385 BTC and 1 BTC = 32.27539910 ETH

Experienced traders always work with several cryptocurrencies, among which there are certainly market leaders. Therefore, the exchange of Bitcoin for Ethereum is performed much more often than other operations. On the exchange, you can buy Ethereum with BTC quickly, easily and securely. When exchanging cryptocurrencies, you can get the following benefits: