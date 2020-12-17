As the years pass, our mobility and agility will take a hit as a result. Staying fit and active in your senior years can benefit you in numerous ways, helping to boost cognitive function, strengthen bones and joints, and improve cardiovascular health.

While some people see their senior years as the time to take things easy, others still have a lot of life to live. If you fall into the latter category, here are some of the key factors that can keep your mental and physical wellbeing in check.

Regular Exercise

Regular exercise is crucial for all age groups. However, seniors in particular can benefit enormously from physical activity. Whether you enjoy walking, jogging, swimming, or Pilates, making exercise a priority can improve mental health, reduce your risk of falls, and boost cognitive function. If you’re at high risk of falling seriously ill from the coronavirus, there are lots of activities you can do from home by signing up for a virtual physical activity program.

Get Outdoors

There’s nothing quite like getting outdoors and being in touch with nature. And as you get older, you may not like the idea of being stuck inside with nothing to do. If this sounds like you, having some time outdoors under the sunlight can provide numerous health benefits, such as preventing depression, boosting vitamin D levels, and decreasing stress levels. If you struggle with your mobility, an online shop for mobility scooters and electric wheelchairs has everything you need to help you get around with ease.

Eat the Right Foods

Following a balanced diet and eating the right foods is imperative for good health and wellbeing. And as you get older, you shouldn’t underestimate the value of eating plenty of fruits and veg. Watching what you eat will help you maintain a healthy weight, increase energy levels, and ensure you’re getting all the vitamins and nutrients you need. What’s more, a well-balanced diet can decrease your chances of developing chronic health conditions like diabetes or heart disease. While you’re still able to indulge in your favorite treats, make sure you have them in moderation.

Build Social Supports

As you enter your senior years, your social bubble may begin to narrow. Sadly, there are millions of seniors who feel alone and detached from the outside world. Having in-person contact is crucial for your physical and emotional wellbeing, so if you don’t live nearby to friends and family, you may benefit from joining a group in your area. Whether it’s the local book club or you want to volunteer your time, being around others and having support can be a huge help as you get older. Simply having a conversation with another human being can benefit your mental health.

Practice Relaxation Techniques

Once you reach your senior years, now is the time to put your needs first. Although it’s still normal to worry about your children, relatives and friends, high-stress levels will do your mind and body no favors. There are many relaxation techniques you can practice which will bring your stress levels down, slow down your heart rate, and help you feel calmer and more relaxed. Millions of seniors across the world practice meditation, which can provide invaluable benefits for your health and wellbeing.

Regardless of your age or how unhealthy you have been in the past, caring for your mind and body in your senior years can provide enormous benefits. Whether it's keeping active, sharpening your memory, or looking after your immune system, there are lots of ways seniors can boost their health and wellbeing during their later stages of life.