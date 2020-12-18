Carolina Cuenca Armella, current Vice President of Insurance, was appointed as the new President of Seguros SURA Panama, taking office as of December 1.

It should be noted that the appointment of the new president will provide the respective process before the Superintendency of Insurance and Reinsurance of Panama.

Cuenca Armella has been linked to Suramericana for 18 years and has been serving since November 2018 as Vice President of Insurance, at Seguros SURA Panama .

Before that, he held positions such as Car and Business Business Management at Seguros SURA Colombia.

Born in Cartagena (Colombia), she is an industrial engineer from the Universidad de los Andes (Bogotá) and has a master’s degree in Actuarial Sciences (Georgia State University) and Mathematical Engineering (Complutense University of Madrid). In addition, he studied ontological Coaching at the San Sebastián University (Chile).

“Carolina’s extensive experience, her leadership in different business lines and the knowledge that she has acquired since 2018 at Seguros SURA Panama, demonstrate her capabilities to take on this challenge and continue the transformations that the Company has undertaken to deliver capabilities and create more value. for Panamanian people and companies , ” said Juana Francisca Llano, president of Suramericana.

The new president will have the following priorities:

-Consolidate the subsidiary as a trend and risk manager, supported by a people-centered value system.

-Continue with the evolution and diversification of the Seguros SURA portfolio from comprehensive insurance solutions, based on knowledge in managing trends and risks.

-To strengthen the transformation of the Operational Model to be closer to Panamanian people and companies, which includes from the digitization of accesses and the evolution of attention at Meeting Points that deliver value in all their interactions.

-Promote the resignification of the corridor and the development of allies in the Country, in order to consolidate long-term relationships.

The designated president of Seguros SURA Panama expressed her gratitude “for the trust placed by the Board of Directors and Suramericana in the face of this new challenge.

Since 2018, Panama and a wonderful team at Seguros SURA have welcomed me and my family in the best way. They have been two years of great challenges and many learnings, that is why I am very excited to continue helping the Company evolve more every day, to be more relevant in the lives of people and companies in the country ”.

The current president of Seguros SURA Panamá, Jorge Andrés Mejía will begin to preside over the subsidiary of Seguros SURA Brasil as of December 1, after six years in the Panamanian subsidiary in which he led the evolution of the company and the development of new solutions, accesses and channels, as well as various initiatives for growth, loyalty and customer attraction, positioning SURA Panama as the fourth insurer in the Panamanian insurance market.