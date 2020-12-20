Faced with the rebound in COVID-19 cases, the Ministry of Health (Minsa) reiterates to the population that biosafety measures and the protocols established to combat the virus must be complied with .

Although the majority of the population is complying with biosecurity measures and protocols, there are still minority groups that insist on violating the rules, it was known in an official statement.

The Minister Luis Francisco Sucre regretted that some young people are participating in fiestas.Además there are businesses that violate the opening and selling liquor beyond what is allowed.

Minister Sucre reiterates that parties can not be held that represent crowds in which people often do not use the mask and do not keep the required physical distance.

Once again he reminded the population that meetings that involve festive activities, bullfights, cockfights, discos, dances and others cannot be held because of the risk it represents.

While the regional directorates of the Minsa throughout the country continue with the actions carried out by the Unified Traceability Teams (EUT). In the Bocas del Toro region, tests were carried out in several government institutions, the Accusatory Penal System (SPA), the Ministry of Social Development (MIDES) and the National Authority of Public Services (ASEP), in addition, in the communities of Los Campesinos and Rambala, teaching was given to raise awareness about the measures against COVID-19.

In Colón , an intervention was carried out in the township of Cativá, visiting 267 homes in which 757 people were attended, informational material was distributed and a 4-hour peripheral was performed.

For the Ngäbe region , traceability measures were carried out to detect positives, there is a cumulative 6,727 tests processed and a total of 142 communities intervened.

Los Santos carried out traceability in Tonosí and a score of community leaders from the San Lorenzo district in Chiriquí confirmed their attendance at the training session carried out by MINSA to reinforce knowledge about the prevention of COVID-19.

In East Panama , swabbing days were held in Tortí de Chepo, while in this district tests were applied in shops and the search for cases continued house by house in the communities with the highest number of cases, which were carried out in conjunction with local authorities, Senafront and other institutions.

Similar actions were carried out in Chiriquí, Bocas del Toro, Coclé, Colón, Chiriquí, Darién, Herrera, Panama (Metro, East, West and North), as well as in Veraguas.

On Monday, November 23, in Panama, 137,004 recovered patients were counted, 875 new positive cases , for a cumulative total of 155,658.

To date, 6,902 tests were applied , for a percentage of positivity of 12.7% and 16 new deaths have been registered, totaling 2,973 accumulated and a fatality of 1.9%.