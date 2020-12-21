In 2020, PayPal is an accepted form of payment for millions of businesses. PayPal is undoubtedly the most well-known digital payment option in the world. Ever since its creation by the PayPal Mafia in 1998, PayPal has been the most used form of payment methods online. Paying with PayPal remains the safest and most secure way to make monetary transactions online.

PayPal is accepted at a wide range of both online and land-based shops and outlets, but we decided to take a look at some businesses that you may not know PayPal can be used at.

Here are 8 seemingly unlikely places where you can use PayPal!

Buying a Tesla

Buyers can put a deposit down for a Tesla car using PayPal as a deposit. This should not be too surprising considering the Tesla company owner Elon Musk was one of the founding fathers of PayPal before he sold his shares in the company. Unfortunately, Tesla models are a little too expensive to be able to purchase out right using PayPal.

Once you put your PayPal deposit down, you will have to complete your purchase at a later date using a bank transfer or finance. Regardless, it is pretty cool that you can help finance your purchase of a brand-new Tesla vehicle using PayPal!

Twitch Subscription & Donation

The online video game streaming site Twitch allows users to subscribe and make donations to their favourite streamers using PayPal. Twitch TV was bought by Amazon in 2014 for £585 million and has an audience of tens of millions of internet users per month from around the world. Anyone can become a Twitch streamer; all that is needed is a good internet connection and the software needed to stream.

Twitch subscriptions cost $4.99 per month and help to support streamers who are otherwise not paid for streaming their video games live. When a viewer subscribes to a streamer using PayPal, it sets up a monthly direct debit payment. The subscription will automatically renew each month unless cancelled.

Pay for Airline Tickets

Travelers can now pay for their airline flights using their PayPal account. Although not all airlines offer the ability to pay via PayPal, most of them do. Paying for airline tickets has never been as easy or as cheap as it is now in 2020. Short haul airlines such as Ryanair offer their customers the option to use PayPal for payments. In fact, Ryanair allow numerous ways for customers to pay for their flights.

Of course, anyone person without a PayPal payment account is still able to pay for their flight’s other ways, but PayPal makes it much faster and easier.

Playing at Online Slot Sites and Casinos

If you are a keen online slots gamer, you can play slots using your PayPal cash. Almost all online slot sites and casinos in the UK allow their players to use PayPal as a deposit method and it remains one of the safest ways to pay online.

Gamblers enjoy the privacy which paying by PayPal offers them. Unlike bank transfers, where you must give gambling operators your bank account details, with PayPal, bank details stay between the gambler and PayPal. Either way, the evolution of PayPal made online gambling payments a huge amount easier and more secure.

Buy, Sell and Hold Cryptocurrency

Cryptocurrency remains one of the newest words in the dictionary. Prior to the turn of the decade, 99.9% of the world’s population had no idea what cryptocurrency was. It was only when Bitcoin burst onto the scene that the world became aware of this brand-new form of currency.

In 2020, anyone can use PayPal to buy, sell and hold cryptocurrency. Although you can hold cryptocurrency in your PayPal wallet, you cannot transfer the cryptocurrency to other accounts on or off PayPal. Cryptocurrency owners can then use their PayPal account to buy and sell items using their bought cryptocurrency.

Purchasing Stocks and Shares

Any stocks and shares purchasers may use their PayPal account to purchase stocks online. To do this, a PayPal user must simply transfer money from their PayPal account into their stockbroker account.

There are lots of stock websites which allow their users to buy stocks using a variety of different payment options, including PayPal. Be aware, users may not be able to withdraw from their stock accounts back into PayPal.

PayPal Business Accounts

PayPal business accounts allow business owners to pay for business expenses using PayPal. Although it takes a little bit of extra time to set up such an account, business owners will save lots of time in the long run as they will be able to use PayPal for almost all their business expenses.

Business account users also have the option to choose which currency they pay in. So, if their PayPal business account is connected to a UK bank, the user can choose to pay all PayPal expenses in pound sterling.

Purchasing Art Online

Art lovers can visit a number of online art websites and online auctions in order to purchase art online using their PayPal money. PayPal remans one of the most trusted and secure payment options across the internet, so it should not be a surprise that both small and large online businesses allow their customers to use it.

If you are thinking of purchasing art online using PayPal, Rise Art is one website which allows their customers to purchase using the online payment option.

Final Words

We hope you enjoyed reading our guide to unusual places where you can use PayPal. If you have any other guides you would like us to write, please do not hesitate to let us know!