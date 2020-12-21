The hair transplantation industry has grown in leaps and bounds over the years. Yet, millions of people across the world continue to suffer from hair loss, thinning hair, and receding hairlines. While there’s no natural remedy to stop age-old related hair problems, you can rest assured that a simple hair transplant will bring back the vitality that you desperately wish to attain.

This guide is for you who’s looking to get a hair transplant treatment;

Basic information

A hair transplant is a restorative surgery that takes hair from a donor section to an affected area. The donor section is mostly the back of the scalp. That is a non-intrusive procedure; hence patients expect to have minimal use of the scalpel during the surgery.

Hair transplant treatment is extensive and involves the replacement of hair on or increase in all body sections. One can have a hair transplant on the scalp, eyelashes, a beard transplant, facial hair transplant surgery, among others. The most common hair transplant surgery is hair grafting is that of the scalp. Hair transplant in Turkey by Cosmeticium is the best choice for you if you are planning to undergo hair transplantation.

Hair Grafting Technologies

Your hair transplant experience and the success rate can be influenced by the method of hair transplant. There are two main methods of hair transplant one can choose. Each method has its merits and demerits.

Follicular Unit Transplants

FUE was the first hair transplant technique that has been in use in Japan over the years. Further improvements in technology have made it a viable option for anyone who needs to regenerate hair growth. It has been the leading hair transplant technology for years, and it has good results. This technique’s success rate is above 80%, and so anyone who uses FUT is assured of permanent results.

FUT or Strip Harvesting involves extracting strips of skin with hair from the back of the head extracting the hair follicles before transplant. The strips are thin; hence it will not be visible once the hair grows back.

There are microscopic dissection tools that ensure the grafts are not affected by the extraction. After preparing the individual hair follicles, the surgeon drills hair canals. The physician places the hair follicles in the canals and closes them up.

The technique can be used on male and female baldness with at least 80% of the grafted hair growing. The surgery takes a short time of four to eight hours to complete, and the patient can go back to their routine since it’s an outpatient procedure.

Apart from a few precautions in the first few weeks after the surgery, patients can see permanent results after six to nine months.

Follicular Unit Extraction

FUE is a surgical hair restoration technique that helps reduce scarring as compared to FUT. Here each hair follicle is extracted from the donor site by NeoGraft technology rather than removing a whole strip of hair. The hair follicles are extracted either individually or in groups of four. The extraction method ensures the hair follicles remain viable and hygienic hence a high success rate.

The hair is grafted in the same way as in FUT. This technique does not use a scalpel, so there is minimal pain during the procedure since each patient is sterilized with local anesthesia.

Direct Hair Implant

DHI transcends FUT and FUE, so the surgeons do not have to scar the patient either at the donor section or the target area. While in FUE and FUT have the surgeon drill canal to fit the hair follicles manually, DHI – https://cosmeticium.com/dhi-hair-transplant/ uses a hair implanter tool to graft the hair on the target area.

Due to the use of the device, no canal opening is necessary for the transplant. Some experts regard DHI as an advanced form of FUE. Although they are more expensive and take a more extended period per session than FUT, they have the same advantages.

Advantages of Hair Transplant

It is a one-time procedure due to permanent results.

The hair restoration sessions are short and typically take between four to 12 hours.

The results are natural-looking due to the use of one own hair and surgeons aligning hair.

The hair transplant is has a high success rate of 80% to 90% for most people hence a worthwhile investment.

The results are permanent.

Conclusion

A hair transplant is a necessary cosmetic surgery that instantly restores youth and a natural look. However, it is a costly investment that can cost 3,000 € to 1500 €, and in rare circumstances, the patients experience side effects like bleeding. One should be patient after the surgery and not be alarmed by the hair shock loss