There are many reasons to learn a second language, both professionally and personally. In fact, according to Preply – the online education platform that connects private language tutors with students across the globe – almost 40% of users learn a new language to grow professionally. Developing and improving your skills or learning a new language can open many doors for job candidates looking for a new role overseas, or for those looking to diversify their income on the side.

As a result of the pandemic, many workers across the UK have found themselves applying for new jobs and planning the next steps in their careers. Language skills are a great way to stand out from the crowd on the job market and developing a new language opens possibilities and well-paid positions.

To help multilingual workers in the UK looking to enter a new field as a result of the pandemic, or inspire those debating on which language to learn for work purposes, Preply has released a list of the most lucrative languages to learn across the UK. The online tutoring platform has created an interactive map showcasing the languages that will earn workers the most money, including the average wage, top sectors and locations.

With the average UK salary currently at £30,420, learning a second language can help boost your income considerably in 2021. If you have a dream career in mind, or want to know how you can get the most out of your second language, then take a look at this list of the most lucrative languages in the UK!

Arabic

Arabic takes the lead as the top money-making language in the UK, with an average salary of £52,806. The sectors with the highest demand for Arabic skills are teaching, finance, IT, sales, and marketing.

Mandarin

Those looking to boost their income in 2021 may want to brush up their Mandarin skills, which will earn workers in average salary of £44,664. Sectors such as teaching, hospitality, logistics, IT, and engineering have the highest demand for Mandarin in the UK.

Dutch

The third most lucrative language in the UK is Dutch, with an average salary of £44,157. Those looking to learn Dutch in the new year can expect to be in the highest demand in the finance, IT, sales, social work and teaching sectors.

German

Next on the list is German, which will earn workers an average salary of £41,227. Job candidates with German language skills will not be spoiled for choice, with a high demand for workers across the teaching, IT, engineering, sales, and finance sectors.

French

Finally, for those looking to put their French skills to good use in 2021, the average salary for a French-speaking candidate is £40,894. Sectors such as engineering, teaching, IT, finance, and sales have the highest demand for French-speaking candidates in the UK.

