Low-code represents complicated software with a simple user interface that even the unskilled line-of-business employees can easily understand, modify and even use. They make it possible for any unskilled user with no IT experience to develop and customize business software and make them directly usable in business.

Because the cost of hiring IT experts remain high, small companies that are not in a position to pay hire levies for application development use low-code platforms. These allow business and tech professionals without any coding experience to seamlessly build and deploy apps. According to creatio, nearly 60% of custom applications are currently built without involvement of the IT department with 30% of the work done by workers with no technical skills in coding or app development.

A number of companies are therefore considering migration into low-code development platforms and other new business innovation alternatives. Some of the main reasons for this migration are discussed below.

Faster Speeds In Development

Study shows that nearly half of software development projects are late. This may be attributed to the general thought that requirements of IT projects usually grow longer as the project grows. While it will take almost equal amount of time to gather project requirements, low-code platforms use pre-built templates that appreciably shorten the time taken in app building. This is one of the key reasons why companies use new technologies.

Lower IT Costs

In 2018, software developers received an average salary of over 105,000 dollars, not mentioning other expenses such as the cost of hiring, training, onboarding, healthcare and 401(k) contributions.

This kind of budget makes it very costly to hire a software developer particularly for smaller companies with low budget muscle and lack IT expertise. In addition, it may not be cost effective in the long term for companies that intend to build applications on needs basis only to hire full time IT staff.

Low-code leverages these problems by lowering demands on internal IT departments and giving more power to non-tech users as to be able to automate a bigger percentage of the building process.

Generally, a high-quality low code platform is much cheaper than the cost of hiring a single professional software developer. This helps smaller companies to save and be able to re-direct budgets into more demanding departments for accelerated growth.

High Agility In Business

Want to use low code to grow your company? Increase the efficiency of developers using this platform.

Engineers are able to work faster on projects and spare more time for other assignments while working with these tools. By making app development quicker, business processes are executed much faster making businesses more flexible and agile.

On the other hand, if your company works in a project with a third party, it becomes more difficult and takes longer time to finalize or even make changes to the project. This process is equally more expensive as additional hidden costs may be involved in the process of engaging your partner. Low-code however makes the process of developing applications easier and cheaper as you can easily adjust your projects, save time, money and effort.

User Experience

Companies want platforms that deliver unbeatable user experience to their workforce. This is why they queue for low code development platforms.

It is true that enterprise software can get the job done. However, a greater percentage of users say that they do not deliver a thrilling experience as compared to consumer software. Remember, a deprived user experience can badly impact the productivity, motivation and efficiency of workers.

On the other hand, with low code, users have full control of the experience they get on their own hands. Employees therefore have more power to utilize low-code features as well as customize inbuilt user interfaces for enhanced user experience and increased productivity.

Enhanced IT Governance

Gaps in IT governance leads to “shadow IT” among employees. Shadow IT occurs in cases where employees develop a feeling that the tools provided are inferior and may not be very effective in getting the jobs executed effectively.

Low-code development improves IT governance by eliminating shadow IT within an organization. Employees can therefore use low code platform to develop the software they need instead of depending on third party solutions. This delivers more insight, IT visibility and improves oversight into your employees’ work.

Organizations must however take precaution that the push for low code does not undermine IT governance by ensuring that things remain in control.