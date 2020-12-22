The technology company with more than 365,000 users in Latin America, will offer the functionality for its paid users at no cost.

2020 was the year in which e-commerce was positioned as the # 1 purchase option for people in Latin America, according to Statista the region will close with 267 million buyers and projects growth to 2024 of 351 million buyers in Latin America.

Latin America has had an increase of more than 230% in revenues through Internet sales for this year, demonstrating the great importance of electronic commerce in the economy of the region. According to PayU Latam, Internet transactions have increased by 42.6% in Latin America.

Taking into account this panorama Alegra.com, the technology company with accounting, administrative and electronic invoicing solutions in the cloud joins the world of electronic commerce with "Alegra Tienda" an internet sales solution for more than 364,000 users who they have handled its accounting, administration and billing.

“We are committed to giving superpowers to Panamanian micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs), this year 2020 has been the year of digital transformation, electronic commerce is a key element for the growth of MSMEs in the country and the national economy ”, Says Jorge Soto, CEO of Alegra.com.Glad . com .

“With Alegra Tienda, entrepreneurs will be able to sell their products, keep their sales accounting, business administration and billing in one place, each time simplifying processes and thus increasing business productivity”, Soto points out.

Alegra Tienda was created under the Lean Startup methodology, this gives the opportunity to design products or services that meet the needs of people, without the need to make large financial investments and that allows the product to be adapted according to the feedback of the people who use the service.

It is expected that by the end of 2020 there will be more than 2,000 stores configured by Latin American SMEs.