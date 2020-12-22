Social media is a valuable tool for marketing and is an excellent way to reach new markets and access data. However, the restrictions imposed by social media platforms make scaling marketing strategy challenging.

Residential proxies are the answer to managing a number of accounts on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and other major platforms. Those who use proxies for marketing research find scaling social media strategy easy. Safe and affordable.

Why Social Media Marketing Is Important

The rush for data has been made easier by the plethora of User Generated Content (USG) available on social media. In the past, surveys and focus groups were the mainstays for getting a sense of what consumers really felt about certain products and brands. Now people spontaneously post about restaurants they visit, experiences on websites, and products they buy.

Not only is USG free advertising, but analyzing social media posts provide useful insights into consumer behavior. Interacting with customers directly on social media platforms creates effective customer service and inspires brand loyalty. Since posts on social media change daily, data retrieval should be updated regularly to get the freshest, most relevant information. Not only should every company have a social media strategy in place, but it should also be scalable.

The Challenges of Social Media Marketing

Social media platforms are aware that social media marketers open accounts to reach customers conveniently. There is nothing wrong with this, but the platforms are also aware that plenty of unscrupulous parties hold fake accounts for illegal purposes. As a result, they place restrictions and obstacles in the path of anyone who attempts to open multiple accounts, even for legal purposes, such as marketing.

Most social media platforms, such as Facebook, Instagram, and Tiktok, limit the number of accounts that are allowed to operate from a single IP address. Bans on additional accounts or blacklists of certain IP addresses altogether are common. Similarly, accessing one account from several IP addresses could lead to suspended accounts. This creates problems for social media marketers who need access to their clients’ accounts.

How a Proxy Can Bypass Social Media Restrictions

These problems can be solved by using a residential proxy which provides access to clients’ internet connection and IP address. This method allows the safe management of tens or hundreds of accounts, each with a specific IP address. The platforms will recognize the activity as coming from a single IP address, even if several people are accessing it. This prevents having an IP address or account blocked.

The Advantage of Automating Social Media Marketing

Social media managers often have many clients for whom they create original posts and updates daily. It can be difficult to post specific content in a consistent time frame manually, especially if a marketer is dealing with dozens of clients.

Automating the process is essential for creating timely posts according to clients’ specifications. Automation also makes it easier to stagger the timing of updates. If a marketer focuses on a certain industry, updating all posts within minutes of each other can create competition for attention among clients, so scheduling posts at different times prevents this from happening.

Automating updates gives marketers more time to work on refining strategy and tweaking content. Additionally, automated tools take care of chat and create lifelike interaction with potential clients. Chatbots answer questions and provide information that drives customer conversions.

Choosing the Right Proxy Provider

A proxy is a must for marketers who manage multiple social media accounts. The commands from the user are routed through another server, and the social media platform detects an IP address that is assigned by the proxy. This allows the actual user to post anonymously and avoid bans.

However, it is important to choose the right kind of proxy provider. Social media platforms are vigilant about attempts to bypass restrictions and may ban or suspend an IP address that appears to be associated with a proxy.

Using a residential IP connected to a single IP address will appear less like a proxy than those that change addresses. Many proxies use IP addresses that are shared among many users. This will tip off a platform right away that the IP address associated with certain accounts are proxies.

To avoid having access disrupted, a residential proxy associated with one address is the best choice for social media marketing. It is a good practice to have a residential proxy and separate IP addresses for every social media account.

Safe, Scalable Social Media Marketing

The last thing a marketer needs is to get banned by Facebook or Instagram while managing client accounts. Using residential IPs that will open access to social media accounts will prevent this from happening.

Ideally, marketers aim for scalability, but social media platforms have conflicting goals and restrict single users’ accounts. Getting past these restrictions safely with a residential proxy is a necessity for social media marketers.