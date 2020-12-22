The center responsible for the development of the Russian vaccine against the Sputnik V coronavirus has assured that the treatment has demonstrated an efficacy of 91.4 percent within 28 days of administering the first dose to more than 14,000 volunteers in the third phase of clinical trials , while it has announced that the price of each of the two doses that compose it will be less than ten dollars (about 8.4 euros per dose).

In a statement, the Nikolai Gamaleya Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology noted that preliminary data obtained 42 days after the volunteers were given the first dose and 21 days after the second “indicate a vaccine efficacy of more than 95 percent. ”.

The analysis of the preliminary data obtained 28 days after the administration to more than 14,000 volunteers of the first dose of the vaccine and seven days of the second places the efficacy at “91.4 percent”, as reported by the developer center of the drug in a statement.

Estimates are based on data collected from second checkpoint testing of volunteers given the first and second doses of the vaccine or placebo “according to clinical trial protocols.”

The Gamaleya Center has said that the preliminary data will be published in a leading medical publication in the sector and has said that when the third phase of clinical trials is completed, it will give access to the full report on the tests.

Currently 40,000 volunteers are participating in the third phase of clinical trials using the double-blind method, administering the first dose to more than 22,000 volunteers and the first and second to more than 19,000.

At the moment, according to the Gamaleya Center, no unexpected adverse reactions have been recorded during clinical trials.

“The experts from the Gamaleya Center have once again confirmed the high efficacy of the Sputnik V vaccine, the first coronavirus vaccine registered in the world and based on a well-studied platform of human adenovirus vectors,” he highlighted.