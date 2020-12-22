Every entrepreneur wants to set up an all-essential website that acts as a digital storefront in this digital era. People would come in, surf around, add products to cart, and checkout, eliminating the need for a brick-and-mortar store. Today, you only need virtual visitors – the people who have an interest in your product and service offerings. The question is, how to captivate the online audiences towards your webpage?

Although web developers can build a website, they don’t know how to drive traffic to that digital destination. In the SEO world, traffic is another name for visitors coming to your site. It improves the webpage’s ranking on the search engine, making your site visible to more audiences. However, an influx of traffic with decreasing conversion rates won’t do any good to your business. After all, you are bringing audiences who don’t have any interest in your offerings.

Therefore, the aim should be to generate relevant traffic with potential lead and conversion prospects. And unsurprisingly, nothing beats SEO in this regard. The ever-changing algorithms help you come up with brilliant strategies, boosting traffic and rankings. Do you know how? If not, let us help you dig right into it. Here are six waysfor generating traffic to your website through SEO.

1. Build Backlinks

Are you aware of referral traffic? These are the people who come to your domain from other sites by clicking on backlinks. It is a link to your webpage on a different site, getting your brand in front of larger audiences. You can create blog posts with backlinks and publish them on high-authority webpages. Otherwise, feel free to generate backlinks through resource pages. Google picks up these backlinks as a sign of trust since other pages are linking to your site.

Thus, the more backlinks directing towards your website, the higher the traffic and rankings. However, in the rush of generating backlinks, don’t sacrifice quality because Google blacklists websites that have spammy and poor-quality links. Utilize a reliable online tool to check backlinks and close doors for Google’s penalties and negative rankings. Likewise, focus on building on trust with Google to enjoy higher rankings and more traffic.

2. Target Long-Tail Keywords

Although short-tail keywords have a high search volume, it is quite challenging to rank them on the search engine. On the other hand, targeting long-tail keywords give you an incredible chance of ranking higher. For instance, if you are using ‘how to find the best lawyer in California,’ people can find answers to their queries through your webpage. As a result, Google increases rankings and puts your site on the top results. Moreover, with emerging technologies, virtual shoppers are using voice assistants to search online. Since these devices can comprehend complex phrases and expressions, long-tail keywords come in handy.

3. Utilize Online Directories

These days, people turn to online directories and review sites when they need information about a business. Hence, look up online directories with high domain authority to ensure you are adding your business details on a credible site. Similarly, build a niche directory as online buyers have different requirements. It makes visitors more confident about their decision as they believe you are running a resource to fulfill their needs.

People usually make buying decisions based on what they hear from others. Therefore, businesses have to opt for directories that allow customers to rate, review, comment, and give feedback. As every brand profile links to their webpage, people can immediately crawl onto the site and start shopping.

4. Examine Analytics Data

When it comes to achieving traffic through SEO, one can’t overlook analytics. Google Analytics is a free tool that gives rich insights into your website performance. The number of clicks leads prospects to the time people spend on the site – it helps streamline SEO strategy. You can determine your weak points, fix the glitches, and drive more traffic to your site.

Besides this, utilize tracked links for every marketing campaign and regularly monitor your website analytics. It will help you apprehend which tactics are driving results and which ones are burning money. Also, keep a close eye on visitor data to see how and from where your site traffic is coming. For instance, if the social media followers’ ratio is high, you have to invest more resources.

5. Create Compelling Blogposts

Do you have a content marketing strategy? Even in the 21st century, content offers an opportunity to captivate online audiences. Thus, start creating some compelling articles and blog posts that are relevant to your niche. If you are running a gym, choose topics about fitness, health, or the importance of the physical activity. Insert your keyword naturally and add a backlink to direct people to your site. In addition to increasing traffic, it reflects your brand as an authority figure.

Simultaneously, get in touch with reputable bloggers or influencers. It will help in securing guest posts on reputable sites, increasing chances for traffic further. Likewise, you can request the blogger to mention your brand on their round-up posts. Although the blogger doesn’t charge money for mentions, you have to collaborate with mutual benefit. Above all, make sure your content is meaningful to the publisher’s audience.

6. Focus On Mobile Usability

According to Oberlo, two out of every three dollars spent on online purchases is through a mobile device. With increasing access to smartphones, Google urges all webpages to have a mobile-friendly design. Hence, every business must ensure a responsive design to save visitors from the hassle of zooming in and out. You can look into Google’s page insight tool to assess your site’s mobile layout.

Once your site is ready-to-use on mobile devices, you will automatically witness an influx of traffic. People will start engaging with content while navigating the page in search of products and services. As people spend more time on your webpage, it leaves a good impression on Google, boosting rankings, and increasing traffic. Besides this, pay attention to the site’s loading page. If it is taking forever to load, the leads prospects and traffic might step back.

Final Thoughts

Unfortunately, there are no magic tools or buttons that can generate traffic in minutes. Therefore, marketers and business owners have to develop unique and smart techniques to keep their webpage busy. So, why not leverage SEO? Optimizing your webpage for the search engine can help you bag higher ranking, which increases traffic. Look into the primary ranking factors – backlinks, long-tail keywords, content, and utilize them to generate traffic.