Hospital beds for COVID-19 care in CDMX fill up and cases increase.

bulletIn the last two days, the registry of confirmed cases increased by more than 10,000, according to data published by the Ministry of Health.

Hospital beds with ventilators , used to care for the most seriously ill patients with COVID-19, have been filling in Mexico City as cases in the country increase.

The Health Ministry reported Wednesday that 61 percent of hospital beds with ventilators are occupied, representing an increase compared to 53 percent the previous week.

Deaths across the country rose by 858 to 103,597, while the record of confirmed cases increased by more than 10,000 for the second day in a row.

Last week, Mexico became the fourth country to exceed 100,000 deaths from the new coronavirus, but authorities have recognized that the number is actually much higher .

The government said in late October that, compared to an average in recent years, nearly 200,000 more people had died this year . Some of them died from other causes, but many had COVID-19 and were never tested or died at home.

Mexico has been criticized for its lack of testing and, in addition, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador was slow to impose containment measures to inhibit the spread of the SARS-CoV-2 virus. The undersecretary of Health, Hugo López-Gatell, has defended the answer, saying that a long-term strategy will be needed.

López Obrador has also resisted financial support to ease the economic effects of the pandemic, although the country this week started a program to help pay for the funeral costs of families whose relatives have died from the pathogen.

Mexico ranked last out of 53 countries in Bloomberg’s COVID-19 Resilience Ranking , which evaluated data to determine the best places to be during the pandemic