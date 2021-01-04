The price of Bitcoin ( BTC ) surpassed $ 34,700 to hit a new all-time high after a strong overnight rally. Ether ( ETH ), the native cryptocurrency on the Ethereum blockchain, also surpassed $ 800 for the first time since mid-May 2018.

Bitcoin’s sudden rally comes as a surprise because it sharply corrected to around $ 30,300 on January 2. In 24 hours, BTC surged from $ 30,300 to $ 34,778, a 14% bounce.

What triggered the Bitcoin and Ethereum rally? When the price of Bitcoin surpassed $ 33,000 on January 2, some whales and high net worth investors warned that a 150 BTC sell order could push the market back.

A pseudonymous Bitcoin trader known as “i.am.nomad” wrote :

“A market sale of 150 btc would set all this back. lmao, the higher the price, the more retail prices they get, the lower the supply support. “

Within hours, he pointed to the risk of a Bitcoin correction due to the order books, BTC pulled back sharply.

However, Bitcoin rebounded quickly after the initial drop and hit a new 24-hour high.

The main catalysts behind Bitcoin’s rally have been the institutional accumulation of BTC on Coinbase and the throttling of short positions on Binance Futures .

Over the past three days, Bitcoin has traded much higher on Coinbase than on other major exchanges, as Cointelegraph reported .

This means that aggressive buyers on Coinbase were continuously accumulating BTC despite the premium.

Bitcoin tops $ 34,000 with average returns from traders at highs. Source: Santiment

Meanwhile, many Binance Futures traders were “shocking” (shorting) BTC, possibly expecting Bitcoin to peak at around $ 30,000. As Coinbase buyers continued to push BTC higher, there was a short squeeze. Santiment analysts explained :

“For those hoping for a #Bitcoin correction to start in 2021, the #AllTimeHigh of $ 34,000 achieved 10 minutes ago shows how painful it has been to be a $ BTC bearish in the last 10 months. The average return for traders has not been that high across the board since June 2019. “

The price of Ether rose thanks to strong technical momentum from Bitcoin. The ETH / USD pair rose above $ 800 for the first time since early May 2018, showing renewed momentum after stalling throughout December.

A pseudonymous cryptocurrency trader known as “Mayne” said on January 2 before the Ether rally that ETH is likely heading for $ 800. He said :

“The ETH thesis is still underway, close to USD 620 daily we are heading towards USD 800. I built a great long position in December and assuming $ ETHBTC can hold a higher low, I think it will work well. I should have had more long exposure of BTC to ETH in December, expecting ETH to top in January. “

What comes next? Ethereum has another major catalyst on the horizon, as futures exchange CME plans to launch ETH futures in February .

Meanwhile, Bitcoin remains on an upward trajectory of price discovery, hitting new all-time highs on a daily basis. With a purported supply shortage and institutional buying frenzy now spreading to retail, the rally may still have much more room to run, with $ 35,000 likely the next psychological level to break.

As Cointelegraph reported , six-figure predictions have become increasingly common in recent months, especially as the rally has broken new all-time highs.