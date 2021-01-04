A VPN is software that can help protect your privacy by establishing a secure communication channel between your device and a remote server provided by the VPN. With this server, all your internet traffic is routed and encrypted before reaching its destination. As your traffic is passed through the proxy server, the browsing website can only monitor the proxy server’s IP address.

Several VPN providers offer both a desktop VPN and a browser VPN. A desktop VPN is installed on your device that provides overall protection. In comparison, you can install a free VPN for Chrome as a browser VPN directly on your web browser. A browser VPN is easy to install and can secure all your internet traffic generating from your web browser.

In this digital scenario with several cyber threats, it is essential to protect your privacy by using a VPN. If your internet connection is not secure, anyone can access your private information and misuse it to commit theft and fraud. A VPN helps in masking your real IP address and encrypting all your internet traffic, ensuring your digital privacy is secured.

If you connect to a public network such as Wi-Fi at a coffee shop or an airport, you expose yourself to cyber threats. This network is extremely unsafe as anyone can connect to it and hack into your device through it. Using a VPN, you can create a secure encrypted channel that will block any malware or suspicious activity.

Even if you are on a private network, there is still a risk of data logging. This is because your ISP can also store all your internet activities. When you connect to a VPN, it routes your traffic through a different server, which changes your ISP. Due to this, your Internet Service Provider will not be able to track your activities.

Uses of a Browser VPN

A browser VPN can help you in several ways by protecting your privacy and securing your internet connection. Let’s look at some of the uses of a Browser VPN, making it so important in present-day scenarios.

Secure Data Transfer

If you are browsing on an unprotected internet connection, you are exposing yourself to data theft. Anyone can connect to your connection and access your private data. A VPN can help by encrypting and routing your internet traffic from a secure server. Only the person with access to the decryption key can decrypt data to use it. A free VPN for Chrome will help you gain anonymity and privacy while browsing the internet.

Use Public Networks

If you are working on the go, using a VPN will provide a security layer over your internet connection. Public network internet connections are unsafe and easily hackable. Hackers are usually monitoring the traffic over a public network and can easily access your private data. Using a browser VPN will ensure that your traffic is routed through a secure server so that no one else can view it.

Access Geo-restricted Content

Some websites filter their content based on the geographical location of the IP address. For example, some streaming websites only show specific content to a geographical region because of various reasons. These restrictions limit your reach, but you can bypass them using a VPN. When you connect to a VPN, you can connect to a proxy server anywhere in the world. By connecting to a server-based in a different region, you can easily view the restricted content.

Evolution of VPN

Earlier VPN only corporations and institutes used VPN to create a secure server for their employees. It was a quick and secure online solution where people could share and access all the company information from the cloud. However, it has evolved to become a necessary tool to protect your digital privacy. Now every individual can install a private VPN for themselves to protect their privacy.

Several VPN providers offer both desktop VPN and browser VPN for free. You can easily install a free VPN for Chrome through the VPNs provider website.

Earlier, only desktop VPNs were used to provide overall privacy for any internet activity on the device. However, since browser VPN came, they have become more popular because of their ease of use. You can simply add the VPN extension in your browser and create a secure connection. This VPN saves you the time and effort to download and install a desktop VPN.

How to add Urban VPN for Chrome

Adding a browser VPN to Chrome is very easy, and you can do it by following these simple steps.

Step 1

Go to the Urban VPN’s official website and hover over the products tab in the website’s tab bar. You will see a drop-down box menu where you have to click on the free browser extension menu.

Step 2

On this webpage, you will see three options to download the VPN extension for different browsers. You can install this extension on Chrome, Mozilla, and Edge browser. Click on the extension for Chrome button to download the extension for chrome browser.

Step 3

The website will redirect you to the Chrome Web Store, where you will see the option to add Urban VPN to your browser. Press on the Add to Chrome option to add it to your browser.

Step 4

A dialogue box will appear on your device’s screen, asking permission to add the extension on your browser. Click on the Add extension button to give permission.

Step 5

Now the extension is installed in your web browser, and you can start using the VPN to browse the internet securely.

Conclusion

A browser VPN is a great way to secure your online activities from everyone. No website will be able to store your device information and IP address in their logs, and even your ISP will not be able to track your activities. You can surf the internet with complete anonymity and access the geo-restricted content easily.

In this digital era, it is crucial to protect your digital privacy because everything is done online. If you are browsing on an unsafe network, it is always suggested that you avoid making any online bank transaction if you are not on a VPN.