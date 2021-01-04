Slip and fall accidents are no laughing matter, considering they account for over 95% of hip fractures, especially in older adults. A slip, fall, or trip accident can lead to a fatal injury. In 2018 alone, falls were the second worldwide leading cause of unintentional injury deaths. Additionally, the WHO estimates that each year has more than 646,000 deaths from falls globally.

But despite the clear risk, we often overlook slips, trips, or falls. This comes down to the need to educate, train, and create safer environments through prevention strategies. However, establishing these effective measures against slip and fall accidents requires understanding what each risk means.

Slips

A slip will often happen when there is little traction or friction between the surface and your feet. A slip will happen due to wet surfaces, loose mats, oily floors, or waxed flooring. Some flooring types, such as tiles, are also common causes due to their lack of traction.

Fall

A fall is defined as an accident where circumstances see the person land unintentionally from the point of elevation. These accidents happen due to having slippery floors, clutter on surfaces, unprotected edges, or floor holes. A bulk of fall accidents also result from stairs, unsafe ladders, snow, and ice surfaces.

Slips, Trips, and Falls Control Measures

Most slips, trips, and falls are down to unintended or unexpected changes in the walking surfaces around the household or workplace. Here are six guidelines to follow to help keep you and others safe at home or in the workplace.

Work on Your Housekeeping

Since dirt, debris, clutter, and spills are responsible for most slips and trips, the first thing you should do is take some time to clean up any hazards in your home. Each day you may want to:

Clean spills immediately

Vacuum and sweep floors for debris

Secure carpets and mats

Align and cover all wiring cables in walkways

Get Proper Lighting

With all areas lit well, chances are anyone will spot a floor hazard before they encounter it. Consider replacing burnt-out bulbs or ones that are not working to reduce the risk of slip and fall accidents.

Wear Proper Shoes

Since shoes are always in contact with the surfaces, they make the difference in preventing a slip and fall accident. For example, slippery soles or strappy high heels will increase the risk of an accident. This means appropriate footwear is necessary for the right environment. To be safe, ensure that your footwear is the correct type for the floor or surface you intend to walk on.

Reduce Your Texting

Just as you should not text and drive, texting and walking are also dangerous. Most of us are now so involved in what we’re watching on the screens of our devices, and this can result in slip and fall accidents. You should always pay attention while walking and try not to text while walking.

Have Frequent Repairs

To reduce your chances of slip and fall accidents, you will also need you to pay attention to repairs. This is especially if the environment is a busy home or establishment full of activities. Rather than be liable for any accident, be sure to always check for cracks, loose railing, or any other potential hazards.

Effective prevention will help reduce the number of slip and fall accident victims and the severity of the injuries. Visit this website to learn more about preventive measures concerning slip and fall accidents. It’s worth the time and effort to learn everything you can about this subject, especially if you’re a property owner.