Moving house is a significant decision, and various factors need to be taken into consideration first. If you are particular about a specific area, then the pros and cons of living will have to be evaluated. If you are exploring the market for an excellent place to settle, then a professional real estate agent’s expert guidance will be required. The reasons for your move and the requirements will be assessed, and bespoke offers set up for you to choose from. If you are looking to move closer to the city, then the centrally located Kings Cross estate agents can be of immense help.

The location is of utmost importance and if you are considering a city move, then given below are some reasons you should choose properties for sale in Kings Cross.

Location: Kings Cross is a centrally located part of London, just 1.5 miles north of Charing Cross. It used to be an area for factories and warehouses, but it has become one of the most liveable areas in London with redevelopment and resuscitation. It is also an important business centre. Despite this, it has so many tranquil places where one can relax.

Transport: Being one of the major transport hubs in London, with domestic and international connectivity, commuting is high on the advantage list. The Kings Cross St. Pancras is a tube station which is an interchange between six underground lines. The St. Pancras International station is the London terminus for Eurostar, which connects London with destinations in Europe, including Paris, Brussels, Lille, and other places in France, the Netherlands and Germany. It is also the terminus of the Southeastern High-Speed rail service from Kent. Many bus and coach services are also available. The international airports at Heathrow, Gatwick, Luton and Stansted are easily accessible.

Environmental friendly: Kings Cross has many parks, beautiful fountains and walkways along canals. It offers green spaces, but it allows people to exercise, walk and enjoy the fresh air. This can be a relaxing break from the fast pace of our current lifestyles. With the many renovation and redevelopment programs to improve the amenities, promoting energy efficiency has been one in King’s Cross’s significant projects.

Educational institutions: Many schools and universities in the Kings Cross vicinity make it feasible for families with children. It has also become popular for students on a rental basis, especially with various universities close by. There is a range of properties to rent in Kings Cross with many options to choose from – houses, flats, terraced buildings, maisonettes.

Facilities: With the multicultural population at Kings Cross, there are opportunities for everyone to enjoy living there.

Food: With the many restaurants offering diverse cuisine, there are various foods to choose from according to individual taste. Or an opportunity to try something new!

Employment: The pandemic has badly hit the job market. However, Kings Cross has become a tech hub with several national technology and science organisations. Google is building its “landscraper” head office in Kings Cross with Facebook constructing its office beside the Google building. Consequently, employment opportunities are better in Kings Cross.

Conclusion: With the uncertainty of the future caused by the pandemic, some people would rather stay secure where they are, while others may look ahead and try and plan what is best for them. For this latter group, a move to Kings Cross would be ideal. With the reuse of heritage buildings and the encouragement of a green environment, sustainability is an excellent advantage to this area in London.

Of course, there will be many things to consider first, mainly the budget! Besides the price, all related fees – legal, surveyance, admin – will also have to be scrutinised. However, with the expertise of a professional team at a renowned agent like Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Kay & Co estate agents in London, you can cross all bridges and arrive at your desired destination!