The number of people choosing to play at mobile casinos has been on the rise in recent years with the expanse of mobile technology coupled with gaming culture, but why are mobile casinos so popular?

The number of UK online casinos now available on a mobile device is huge and continues to grow. One of the many reasons why they have become so popular is because of the freedom they provide to players, even if you are a casual gamer or a seasoned veteran. With the rise of the smartphone in the 2000s, coupled with the rollout of 4G and high-speed mobile internet, players no longer have to be sat at a desktop computer or laptop to enjoy the latest casino games. Mobile technology has truly brought convenience to players around the globe, as you can simply pull out your mobile phone wherever you happen to be and enjoy playing your favourite slots game or have a game of roulette. It does not matter whether you are sat on a bus or waiting in the dentist room, you have access to a wealth of mobile casinos and can play virtually any casino game of your choosing. Mobile casinos used to cater to the hardcore fans who are familiar with all the standard staples you would expect to find in a Las Vegas brick and mortar establishment like poker, blackjack or slots. But with the growth of the player base, operators have had to react to the growing demand of a more diverse set of games. Gone are the days of the basic casino staple games as most operators now offer themed games around sports, popular TV shows and movies as well as non-gambling gaming properties to cater for every niche.

Over the years, internet connection issues prevented people from enjoying a smooth, enjoyable mobile casino experience on their smart phones. However, thanks to the advancement in technology and the introduction of 4G and now 5G internet, mobile internet connections are not only faster but more reliable, but also quite literally in the hands of more players than ever. The importance of this development cannot be understated as it’s extremely important when playing at mobile casinos to have a solid, stable connection because you do not want to lose connection when you are gambling using real money! What happens if for example, you may be in a great position during a slot game and you think lady luck is on your side, only for the game to freeze! Thankfully this occurrence is a distant memory for most thanks to the development in internet technology, something like that is increasingly unlikely to happen.

In addition, a faster and more reliable internet connection means a greater opportunity to enjoy live mobile casinos. Nothing beats playing a game of poker or blackjack with a real dealer and this can now be achieved via a smartphone or tablet.

Thanks to the greater mobile technology available today, we are seeing more mobile casino games developed. Not only are the developers offering a greater selection of mobile casino games but the quality of the games has vastly improved. For example, mobile slots were previously basic slots games, with 3 reels and simple symbols but now it is possible to find exotic six reel slots complete with storylines, great music, multipliers, and cascading effects. Thanks to the greater selection of mobile casino games, we have witnessed an increase in the number of people installing mobile casino applications on their device.

In terms of iOS mobile devices, they could not accept Flash based games and this saw a rise in the number of HTML5 based games being rolled out to mobile casinos. For those using Apple devices, it was extremely frustrating to see Flash games available on other devices but not the iOS platform. That has all changed and games can now be played seamlessly using a mobile casino app.

Finally, you only have to go back a few years to find a time when gambling apps were banned from the Google Play Store. It was not always easy to install mobile casino apps to a mobile phone or tablet. In addition, mobile casinos were not in-front of the eyes of the millions of people using the Google Play Store. Thankfully, that has changed and it is now possible to find and install mobile casino apps using the Google Play Store. The change is sure to have seen an increase in the number of mobile casino users.