As the New Year begins in circumstances that can only be described as extraordinary, the threat of Covid19 hangs over us changing the way we live, work, and source our entertainment. The social distancing measures in place mean that the majority of us except those that are key workers are spending most of the day at home.

This enforced stay at home can prove very boring for a great many people, luckily we have the internet which has proved to be a virtual life-line for shopping for goods and services, staying in contact with friends and family and sourcing our entertainment.

Life Online

For those industries and companies that made sure they had an online presence in the early days has meant that they have become well established and have built up their reputations over time – and for those companies and industries the social distancing measure have meant increased traffic as physical shops and venues close.

One of those industries that has always pioneered new ideas and technology is the gambling industry which has led to numerous online gambling sites including casinos, bingo, slots, virtual sports and sports betting appearing on our pages. Being able to have a bet or wager online at any time we wish and from anywhere that has a good internet connection ticks a lot of boxes for many people.

Before Lockdown many people led very busy lives so being able to play when and where they chose was a great stress buster, and although Lockdown is keeping us at home being able to have a bet or wager on the outcome whilst enjoying our favourite games adds to the entertainment quality.

Where to Find the Best Quality Online Sites

With more people turning online more sites are also appearing on our pages on a daily basis and the sheer volume of new sites can prove to be a little daunting when you are new to playing at an online casino or slots site, however there are a few things you can put in place to make sure that the online casino you are playing at is one that is safe and secure and provides only the most popular, high-end games for your enjoyment.

Firstly remember that the online gambling market is very competitive which means that if a site has stood the test of time it is doing something right. Listening to its players and delivering what they ask for lies at the core of www.fruityking.co.uk which was launched back in 2015.

Well respected within the industry FruityKing offers its players games developed by only the major players in the online casino software industry which means that every game is full of fun and entertainment and sure to add that casino thrill whilst playing them.

Not only does FrutiyKing offer a full range of slots, casino games and instant games supplied by names like Microgaming and NetEnt the site also has a great selection of live games on offer.

Live games are about as close as you can get to actually being inside a land-based casino with games taking place in real time, streamed for a physical venue and hosted by a human croupier or dealer. Fun and very exciting it‘s always worth putting a little of your bankroll to one side to try the live games on offer.

Being in Lockdown can be incredibly boring and bringing in some fun and entertainment into your day can really help towards combating this feeling, but remember, alway stake only what you can afford and if you ever begin to chase any losses it is time to walk away and find something else to do.