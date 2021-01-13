There are a number of advantages of working with a professional self storage company. It can not only prevent damage but can also provide you the security you need for your items. Additionally, if you have perishable goods that require a specific temperature to survive, these self storage facilities can also offer a temperature-controlled environment for your items. What’s even better, you don’t have to worry about losing access to your valuable items as these services make things more accessible for users.

You want to take advantage of self storage facilities in your locality but want someone to collect your items and deliver it to the self storage facility, then you are at the right place.

In this article, you will learn about the seven best storage collection and delivery companies in the UK.

1. STORED

Stored is one of the most popular self storage London companies which has more than 10,000 satisfied customers under their belt. They allow you to make online bookings through their website or via phone and collect your stuff from your doorsteps. They also give you the option of a live chat and call back option so you can contact them anytime and get a prompt response from them. Whether you are shifting to a new home or a business that is relocating then, Stored have you covered with packages for business storage and moving.

2. Pick and Move

Pick and Move storage collection and delivery service is one of the best options for those who are looking for a pocket-friendly storage collection and delivery service provider. They offer discounts on their services as well as handy extras such as insurance and free collection facility to their valued customers.

Free collection service is only available for customers who store items for 6 months or more.

They also have some terms and conditions which you must read and agree to in order to use their service. Apart from collection and delivery, they also offer other services such as man and van service, full removal, packing and unpacking service, customer shipping and distribution services as well. All this makes them a one stop destination for all your storage collection and delivery needs.

3. Storage Collect

Just like every other industry, COVID-19 has also negatively impacted the self storage industry but one company that continues to work as normal is Storage Collect. In addition to offering storage, collection, and delivery services, Storage collect goes above and beyond and even offers packing services as well.

Storage Collect provides free boxes and packing material to its customers. Customers can also book and arrange collections and return them online. They promise timely delivery of your goods and cost you less than other alternatives. Simply put, it makes the delivery and collection process more convenient by taking the pain out of it.

4. easyStorage

If you want storage Brighton which is not only convenient but costs you less at the same time, then easyStorage should be on top of your list. Customers can enjoy amazing discounts, which makes them a great choice if you are on a tight budget. What makes them stand out from the crowd is their ability to come to users and collect their items instead of being the other way around. With their security seals in place, your valuables stay safe during transit and also during storage. To make the deal even sweeter, easyStorage also bears the cost of fuel and vans.

5. Attic storage

For those looking for an all in one solution, Attic Storage is a brilliant choice. Wide a broader range of services ranging from business services to moving, they offer something for everyone. Whether you want packaging services, transportation services or want to store your important documents, they can help you out with all of these. Attic storage gives you easy access to your belongings but also give you a warm welcome when you visit one of their self storage facilities. Their prices might not be as low as other competitors but they make up for it by delivering a better environment for storage collection and delivery. That is why most of their customers rate them highly.

6. Removal Experts

Removal Experts have been around since 2007, making them one of the oldest players in the market. With more than a decade of experience, you can expect them to deliver great service and they never let you down. If you are looking for more personalized and flexible service with transparency and peace of mind then Removal Experts might appeal to you.

Their transparent pay as you go pricing plans differentiate them from the rest of its competitors who follow a different pricing model. Best of all, they will take care of the whole process from start to finish so you don’t have to do anything. Add to that the simple online booking process and you also get the convenience and flexibility you want.

7. Big Yellow

Another popular name in the UK’s self storage market is Big Yellow. You might be wondering why it is so low on our list. There is a reason for that. It is much more expensive than other options on this list. Apart from storage units, they also sell boxes and also let you hire vans and removals. They also have a flexible office which offers great security.

Conclusion

There are many self storage delivery and collection services in the UK but you should choose according to your needs and budget. If you prioritize the quality of service then you can go for Big Yellow but if cost savings is your priority then Storage Collect and easyStorage is a good option. There are some service providers who specializes in certain things such as moving, packaging, and transportation so if that is what you are looking for, then you should opt for those services to get a much better storage collection and delivery experience.

Which storage collection and delivery company is your favorite and why? Let us know in the comments section below.