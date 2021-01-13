The entrepreneur is mainly known in Russia and all over the world as the founder of Vesta LLC, one of the largest Russian companies importing sanitary engineering and its components. But he also owns several subsidiaries, and Valtecб the separate sanitary products brand which includes a full production cycle and quality control testing lab.

Pavel Eduardovich Melnikov registered in Russian state-owned organization ROSPATENT over 100 patents; at least two branches of his business empire consistently remain the absolute leaders in commodity turnover over the last few decades. But how exactly did he manage to reach such success, especially in a very specific area of sanitary engineering producing and sailing?

The beginning of his life and business path

Pavel Melnikov was born in St. Petersburg (former Leningrad city) on August 7, 1964, and graduated with honors from the Leningrad Electrotechnical College in 1983, where he got a specialty on electrical equipment for industrial enterprises and units. After two years of compulsory military service, he entered the Leningrad Mechanical Institute (now it is called the Baltic State Technical University «VOENMEH» named after D.F. Ustinov) specializing in the radio-electronic devices, and graduated from there with honors degree too in 1989.

His first job was the position of computing machines electrician at Burevestnik Research and Production Enterprise. Then he was a dispatcher in a house-building industrial company in his hometown. During this period, Melnikov at first came up with idea to go into the private business in plumbing repair sector. That’s how Vesta LLC was born. Later, he opened Dedal Company JSC, an even bigger company with the same specialization.

But the real success came to Pavel Eduardovich Melnikov only after creating the Valtec trademark, as it was almost completely based on his own innovations and inventions. This brand brilliantly coped with the task of reconciling the peculiarities of sanitary engineering products made abroad with domestic conditions of their use.

Pavel Eduardovich Melnikov and His biggest victories

One of Melnikov’s companies, NovaTerm LLC was created to adjust communications between his local business and Italian manufacturers of heating equipment that he supplied to the Russian market. Over time, it has grown to one of the largest importers of sanitary products from around the world to the Russian Federation. Now, his business is represented throughout Russia, especially in St. Petersburg (which is naturally) and Moscow regions (that’s a new field he won from competitors).

All the products his companies produce are properly licensed and tested for quality in Melnikov’s own testing lab. He makes regular and generous investment in commercial real estate building in St. Petersburg. Plus, he actively develops completely new for his business empire production sites in Serbia, not to mention his participation in operation and development of several plants in China producing sanitary engineering products and components.