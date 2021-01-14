Getting all the appropriate amount and set of nutrients isn’t a piece of cake. You need a consistent, well-balanced, and healthy diet to gain everything you need for growth and development. However, you won’t get all the necessary vitamins and minerals in just one meal. When you don’t get enough vitamins, minerals, and proteins, your body will be forced to prioritize the most vital physiological functions, leaving little to no nutrients for other activities such as hair growth.

Besides improving your everyday diet, it is also essential for you to boost your nutrition. By taking dietary supplements, you can ensure that your tresses get all the hair growth vitamins and minerals that they need. For instance, you can obtain such essentials from almonds which have been far known as an abundant source of hair growth nutrients. Its extract is also potent with vitamins and minerals, which makes it as an ingredient for many hair growth products.

Do you want to know more? Check out the following nutritional and hair growth benefits that you can get from the almond oil.

Almond Oil as Your Go-to Source of Hair Growth Nutrients

Using processes that involve heat and chemicals, almond oil can easily be extracted from almond seeds. Fortunately, this oily substance has been a go-to source of various vitamins and minerals. Below are some of the essential hair growth nutrients that you can get from the almond extract.

1. Almond oil has omega-3 fatty acids.

Fatty acids are vital in providing energy for innumerable physiological activities. They are also essential in keratin synthesis for hair growth. Among the various types of fatty acids, omega-3 is one of the healthiest forms. However, your body doesn’t produce omega-3 fatty acids, which is why you need to get them from external sources such as almond oil.

2. You can obtain an adequate dose of vitamin A.

Vitamin A is also needed to keep your tresses moisturized. As a matter of fact, it is necessary to have enough of this fat-soluble vitamin to regulate the production of natural oils on your scalp, which helps coat your hair cuticles for moisture retention. Vitamin A is also an essential asset in cellular reproduction, which you need to grow healthy hair cells. Studies have shown how vitamin A helps prevent the growth and development of cancer cells. Here’s the good news: you can get much vitamin A from the almond oil.

3. It is a potent source of good cholesterol.

Most supplements need nutrients that would cater to your cardiovascular health’s needs. With almond oil, you can get your fair share of high-density lipoprotein, commonly known as good cholesterol. According to research, people with heart diseases have a higher risk of suffering from hair loss problems. Medications used to stabilize blood pressure may have an adverse side-effect on hair growth, causing thinning and baldness.

4. Almond oil has antioxidants.

People should eat as many antioxidant-enriched foods as you can to prevent free radicals from damaging their hair follicles. Instead of using canola oil for cooking your meals, you may want to add almond oil instead. This almond nut extract is a potent vitamin E source, one with strong antioxidant properties. Vitamin E helps protect your tresses against any oxidative activity.

Keep your Tresses on Point with the Help of Hair Growth Vitamins from Almond Oil.

It’s not sufficient to wash your hair with shampoo and conditioner only. It would be best to prioritize nourishing yourself with ample nutrients that you need for healthy hair growth. What happens on the inside reflects outside. Therefore, always include the best foods in your everyday diet and take supplements enriched with hair growth vitamins to get the best hair growth results.