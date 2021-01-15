Nail salons and the beauty business as a whole have positively boomed in the UK over the last few years. It’s an industry which has the potential to give you a great salary, and you can do what you love for a living. If you’re thinking about becoming a nail technician you should be aware of the different ways you can work, and how they can impact your income.

Salon

Let’s begin where some people begin their beauty careers: a salon. It offers you training and a sociable work environment. It can help you hone your craft, using the best nail accessories and perfecting your art. Not only this but working in a salon can give you insight into how a business is run. In-house nail technicians can earn up to £52,000 a year. However, don’t expect to start off on this income. You’ve got to work hard and build up your experience and expertise.

Self-Employed

Some nail technicians prefer to be self-employed as it offers them more creative freedom and they can be in charge of their own working hours. A nail technician in the UK can expect to earn between £12,000 and £20,000, though as previously said the more experience you have the more you can earn. It’s hard to get an average figure for self-employed technicians. The levels of work and how much they charge can differ from person to person. Also, there are certain costs to be aware of when going down the self-employed route – from insurance to handling your taxes.

Regional Differences

Where you’re located in the country can also drastically impact your earnings. For instance, Welsh nail technicians have a higher than average hourly wage. Approximately, they’re earning 23 pence more an hour than English nail technicians. This may not sound like much, but it adds up. Welsch technicians are earning £385 more a year than they would in England. Industry rates differ across the whole of the UK. London has some of the highest paying salaries in the country. Birmingham and the West Midlands also offer better pay than average.

Getting There

While an income is important to consider for a future career, you also need to ask yourself is the role right for you? There are certain skills and knowledge you need to become a nail technician. It’s not just about understanding how to do nails, but also the ability to work with a wide variety of people and communicate with the client.

There’s no right or wrong way to start your career as a nail technician. Like with many lines of work, you start at the bottom then build your way up – earning more as you go. What would your dream career look like?