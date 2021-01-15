If you’ve just bought your first home, or you’re considering a complete garden overhaul then this is the blog for you. Today we’re going to talk you through some of the up-and-coming garden trends that will transform your outdoor space for 2021.

With the continual impact of coronavirus lockdown restrictions, it’s likely that we’ll be spending a lot more time in our homes and gardens over the next few months. For that reason, we’re encouraging people to make a start on their garden renovations early. Not sure where to start? Here are a few things you can do to give your garden a well-deserved makeover.

Replace your old wooden deck

If you’ve got a wooden deck in your garden, you’ll probably know that it requires a lot of maintenance and upkeep. As we move into 2021, we want to make our gardens as stress-free as possible, so now is a great time to consider a low-maintenance upgrade.

One of the greatest materials you can use to create a deck that won’t need a lot of care and attention is composite decking. Created using a combination of real wood fibres and polymer resin, composite deck boards are more durable, easier to care for and more moisture resistant than their timber counterparts. This makes them a great choice for British gardens where the weather can be temperamental at the best of times.

For a really clean, contemporary look, use grey composite deck boards, for a more traditional look, stick to brown boards with a natural woodgrain and to spice things up, create an intricate design with a combination of the two! Composite decking gives your garden a polished look but won’t require hours of attention each year.

Install that garden room you’ve always wanted

Have you been thinking about extending your living space for some time? Adding a glass garden room is a great way to bridge the gap between indoors and outdoors. Glass garden rooms give your garden a really modern look without distracting from the beautiful surroundings.

Homeowners find a glass garden room a beneficial addition to their home because it can be used for so many things. From dining al fresco to home offices, sitting in a glass garden room will promote a sense of calm and relaxation as you feel submerged in nature without having to worry about the weather.

Nowadays, you can find glass garden rooms in a variety of sizes, colours and finishes. You can even create your very own bespoke glass garden room to complement your property and garden perfectly. Glass garden rooms can be joined onto your home or they can be free-standing. This flexibility means you can transform any area of your garden by adding a beautiful shelter.

Accessorising your glass garden room with blinds, heaters and even speakers will ensure that you can utilise the additional space all year round. We really think that more homeowners should consider glass garden rooms as an alternative to a brick-and-mortar extension.

A modern patio for parties and planters

When it comes to renovating your garden, adding different textures and ‘zones’ can really make the space more interesting. A great way to break up the green of the grass against the brown of the decking is to add an addition ‘zone’ made of something completely different – porcelain paving.

Porcelain paving has been a favourite of garden designers and landscapers for decades. It’s beautiful, it’s durable and it’s slip, chip and stain resistant. The way that’s porcelain paving is made (under high pressure and heat) also means that it’s naturally water resistant, so there’s no need worry about your new patio becoming an ice rink during the colder months.

Porcelain paving can be created to emulate the look of natural stones like limestone and slate, or it can offer a more unexpected real-wood design. This makes porcelain paving one of the most eye-catching additions to any garden.

Patios are really versatile and the way that you use them can change over time. Initially, you might create a cosy seating area with a firepit to entertain guests on an evening. During summer, you might pack your firepit away and pop some gorgeous planters around the perimeter for an additional touch of colour.

Did you know you can also use porcelain paving as a flooring option for your glass garden room? Here you’ll benefit from all the benefits of porcelain paving without having to step foot outside. You could even speak to your supplier about creating an indoor/outdoor transition that uses the same paving throughout your home and into garden.

So, there you have it, a few ideas to help you completely renovate your garden for 2021. We hope that you take some inspiration from this and create the garden space of your dreams.