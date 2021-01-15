It’s smart to save money for rainy days. We always encourage people to have emergency savings in order to deal with the unexpected. However, many people find it challenging to save a few hundred or thousands of dollars as per the data published in the feature published in The Atlantic.

Unfortunately, calamities that require expensive solutions can happen any time. In case your car breaks down, you need to get it repaired immediately. If you haven’t anticipated such an emergency, you might not have the necessary funds but there is no need to despair as there are other options available to you to pay for car repairs in absence of any savings.

Insurance Coverage

If your car has been damaged in an accident, emergency roadside assistance coverage should be covered by your insurance provider and they should also cover repair expenses though you will be responsible for the deductible. If your car has broken down even though it was not in an accident, it is still possible for you to get some free help. The first number you should call is your insurance provider. You will find this number on the proof of insurance.

For instance, AA members get roadside assistance from many trustworthy providers. Some credit cards also include roadside assistance as a benefit. Lastly, you should also check with the dealer from where you bought the car even if you bought a used one.

A number of credit card issuers and companies offer emergency road services. You will need to check the details of your credit card benefits to find out about any exclusions or limitations. This benefit is offered for free with some premium accounts whereas you might have to pay for a service call with others. Keep in mind that in most cases, the third party fees are to be paid by the card member.

Personal Loan

Taking out a loan to cover the cost of repairs may be necessary if you don’t have the funds saved. Take a look at Loanza for the best deals.

Finding a Good Auto Repair Deal

When your car gets damaged, you would want to get it fixed at the earliest to get on with your life. However, it is important for you to take the necessary time in order to find a great deal. Get estimates from at least 3 different repair shops with good reputation. Don’t forget to tell them that you will be comparing estimates and straightaway ask them for any available discounts. When the insurance company covers the repairs, they will check the damage and offer compensation for the value of the repairs as determined by them. Most insurance companies allow you to take your car to an auto repair shop of your choice.

If you want to save even more money on car repairs, you should give a call to vocational technical schools in the area. In case they offer training to students to become an auto mechanic, you might be able to get a deal from the instructor where your car can be used in the classroom. Check with the instructor whether he/she will inspect the car and have the students work on it and the money they are going to charge for parts. Also, find out what’s going to happen in case they are unable to fix the damage.

Stay away from shops promising to waive the deductible. It might not be entirely legal though it depends on your location as well as the rules of your insurance company. However, it does tell you that the shop might not be entirely ethical. Some auto repair shops don’t shy away from inflating estimated repairs in order to get extra money from the insurance companies. Sometimes, these shops install lower quality parts in order to recoup the cost. While all the shops offering deduction.

Another good alternative is to consider walking or using your bike more – this will limit wear and tear on your car and in turn mean you won’t end up with it breaking down.

All of these tips should help you pay for a car repair and make your life a lot easier.