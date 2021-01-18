Ever since they became widely available, cryptocurrencies changed the way we pay for the things we like. Instead of risking our banking information, we can make safe transactions in just a matter of seconds.

Consequently, pretty much every cryptocurrency made its way into the online betting industry. Nowadays, you can come across various online sportsbooks and casinos that support different payment methods. While it is true that e-wallets and debit cards are still the preferred options, there are several cryptocurrencies that will eventually take their place.

Naturally, the most popular one is Bitcoin. If you go to some bookies accepting Bitcoin, you will see that they even have special rewards. Despite that, some users still prefer other cryptocurrencies.

In this article, we will try to include all of the Bitcoin alternatives that bettors can choose from. Keep in mind that this list could change in the future because there might be new cryptocurrencies.

Tether

Tether is a relatively new cryptocurrency, but that doesn’t mean you should avoid it. On the contrary, there are various online betting websites where you will have the chance to use it whenever you want to.

What makes Tether unique is that it is backed by traditional currency. In other words, it should be less risky, which is great because many people don’t want to use cryptocurrencies due to the fact they think they are not legit.

Dogecoin

The next potential payment option that you have to consider is Dogecoin. Although it started as a joke, this cryptocurrency now has users from all over the world. Despite losing some of its value a few years ago, Dogecoin still continues to be popular in the online betting community.

Unfortunately, this cryptocurrency is not as famous as the others on this list, which means you might not find it on every bookie. Make sure you contact the customer support team if you need more information about it.

Ethereum

Ethereum is often considered to be the second-best online currency, right after Bitcoin. Despite its somewhat slow start, this cryptocurrency is rising up in value, which means that we will probably see it a lot more often in the future.

If you are lucky to find an excellent cryptocurrency bookie, you will probably have access to unique bonuses if you fund your account with Ethereum. They will likely come in the form of cashback, but you might even find things like deposit bonuses and free bets.

What are the other popular payment options?

Besides the cryptocurrencies we’ve included above, some bettors like e-wallets. Perhaps the most popular options are Skrill and PayPal because both of those things have been around for many years, which means they have millions of customers.

Also, you can often come across betting websites that offer ecoPayz and Neteller. Even though these two deposit and withdrawal options are easy to use, you need to check whether they will allow you to use a given promo. Sometimes, bookies exclude them from certain offers.