For a lot of men, the word ‘vasectomy’ can be a source of anxiety, which often stems from misinformation about the procedure. However, vasectomy is a safe procedure and is often recommended to couples who are searching for a permanent birth control method.

1. Vasectomy is generally safe

A vasectomy is a minor surgical procedure. It is designed to block the vas deferens in your scrotum, which are tubes designed to take sperm to semen. The vasectomy procedure is done through two tinny cuts on each side of the scrotum. Today, there is also the no-scalpel vasectomy which is done with a hemostat, which your surgeon uses to make two small punctures.

If you have any questions, book a consultation

2. The procedure is very effective in preventing pregnancies!

A survey in 2004 suggests that 1 in 1000 vasectomies fail, which makes the vasectomy procedure more than 99.9% effective. It is considered to be a permanent birth control method, so once it is done, you do not have to think about contraception.

3. Your sexual life will not be affected

This procedure will not affect your sexual drive, desire, or your ability to have and hold an erection. Everything including your orgasms will remain the same. But, it is important that you wait until you are fully recovered to have sexual intercourse.

4. Sterilization does not happen immediately after

Keep in mind that the sterilization of the semen will take time, which is also something your doctor will discuss with you during the consultation. . This means that you will need to take contraceptives for about 3 months after your vasectomy. You could have your semen checked for sperm count at a clinic for vasectomy in Eastern Suburbs to avoid unwanted pregnancies.

5. Vasectomy will not protect you from STIs

The only thing the vasectomy procedure is designed to do is to sterilize your semen. This does not mean that you will be safe from all sexually transmitted infections. In fact, the only form of birth control that can protect you from STIs are condoms.

6. You still produce sperm

Unlike what many believe, after the vasectomy procedure, your body will still produce sperm at a normal rate. But, your sperm will not come out of your body, instead, it will be reabsorbed, into the body. Although this might seem strange to some, this is actually how the female body functions as well.

7. It can be reversed!

You should not go into this procedure unless you are 100% sure that you no longer want children. With that said, you should know that there is a chance to have the vasectomy procedure reversed, in case you do decide to reproduce in the future. But, that does not guarantee success in conceiving a child.

Although the vasectomy can be reversed even years after the procedure, the longer it has been, the less likely it will be that the vasectomy reversal will actually work. A vasectomy reversal tends to be a safe procedure as well, and it rarely leads to complications.

8. The recovery from the procedure is relatively short

The procedure is done very quickly, from 20 – 30 minutes. It is usually done in the doctor’s office, with local anesthetics. More often than not, patients will be able to fully recover from vasectomy in about a week. One of the most important parts of recovering from the vasectomy procedure is rest.

9. It lowers the risk of prostate cancer

The research on this topic is mixed. Some research shows that having a vasectomy could increase your risk of having prostate cancer, while other research shows that there is no link. With that said, the most current findings suggest that having a vasectomy will not make a man more prone to getting prostate cancer. Thus, this should not be a reason for you to avoid a vasectomy.

10. Vasectomy is much safer than tubal ligation surgery

The vasectomy procedure has much lower risks when compared to tubal ligations (female sterilization). One of the main reasons is that the vasectomy procedure will avoid the risks which are associated with general anesthesia. In addition, a vasectomy is a much less invasive procedure and lowers the risk of infection and bleeding. However, both of these surgical procedures are seen as generally safe.

Talk to your doctor to learn more about a vasectomy

Both you and your partner should be involved in the decision!

Whether you should go through with the vasectomy procedure or not, is not something to be taken lightly. You should talk to your partner, and really think about whether this is the right choice for you. In case you are not completely sure about whether you will want to have children in the future, it is better to not go through with the procedure.