After a long and arduous recruitment process, it’s easy to get complacent when you’ve found your ideal new employee. However, the next steps in the hiring procedure are crucial to ensuring a successful transition for the newest member of your team.

From taking them through your payroll software to introducing them to the team, there are so many elements involved in the onboarding process. This can be overwhelming, both for the new employee and their manager. To ease the transition, here are five tips you can use to streamline the process:

1. Handle all the paperwork before their first day

Ask any new employee and they’ll tell you they’d feel far more comfortable if they could take care of all the payroll and insurance information before their first day of work. This tactic frees them up to focus on their new role while also putting their mind at ease that their first paycheque will arrive on time and their insurance coverage is valid. Your HR department will also be thrilled at this proactive approach to getting them the information they need to do their job efficiently.

2. Provide written a written guide and workflows

In addition to the guided training your new employee will need to learn the systems you use, it’s worth providing a clear set of written instructions that takes them through what’s expected of them. This way, you can cut down drastically on the number of questions they need to throw at you in their first weeks. You’ll also eliminate confusion, empower them to be more self-sufficient, and give them a thorough overview of the unique processes and tools used in your workplace.

3. Set them up with a buddy

Though new employees tend to turn to their manager when they need assistance, the best person to help is often one of their fellow employees. However, it’s not always easy in those first few weeks to approach someone you don’t know if you get stuck. With this in mind, try teaming your new hire up with a long-standing employee whom you have faith in to provide excellent instruction and advice. Not only will this free up your time, but it will also help the new employee get comfortable with their teammates.

4. Highlight the company culture

This is another responsibility that can be assigned to the new employee’s buddy. However, as a manager, it’s important that you play your part too. No matter how talented someone is at their job, if they don’t fit well into the team, chances are their performance will suffer. To give your new hire the best shot at fitting harmoniously into the team, be clear on company culture from the start and give them opportunities to get involved. For example, a brunch to welcome them on their first day is a wonderful way to break the ice.

5. Take advantage of automation

If your current workforce management software doesn’t offer you the ability to automate the more technical aspects of the onboarding process, it may be time to consider an upgrade. The best workforce management software gives your team the tools they need to self-manage in the workplace. Your new hire should be able to view their roster, update relevant details themselves, request leave, set their availability, swap shifts, and review their payslips without having to seek your input.

Say goodbye to any outdated hiring practices that are no longer serving you and streamline the experience with the tips listed above. This way, you can empower your new employee to start kicking goals from day one.