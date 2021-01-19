We’ve all been there. That situation where you love a song on YouTube, but want to download it. Frustratingly enough, you can’t even listen to the song in the background. You must be on the YouTube app to stream it.
What if we told you that there are ways you can download the songs to your phone? Yes, as limited as they seem, you can find a few apps that allow you to download YouTube music for free.
However, you must note that it would be an infringement of copyrights if you download the music without letting the owner of the channel know. You don’t want to get into trouble with authorities, do you?
But First,
How Can You Play YouTube Music in Background Mode?
This has been an issue that has troubled many an android phone user. No matter what you do, you can’t find a way to play YouTube music while on another app or page.
Well, we are glad to say there is a way around it. You can go around it by playing music in the Picture-in-picture mode.
The picture in picture mode opens a minute screen of the music you are streaming on YouTube even as you navigate other apps.
It allows you to listen to music or other YouTube content even with the screen off. There’s a catch; however, it can only work with the premium version of YouTube. You have to pay for that.
If you’re streaming music on your PC on chrome browser, then you can add an extension that allows you to view your music in the picture to picture mode. You don’t have to pay for that.
What are some of the apps one can download YouTube music with?
A few apps allow you to download Mp3 or MP4 music straight from youtube to mp4 to your phone. You’ll find that most of these apps are not in the Google Play store.
- Snaptube
- VidMate
- Peggo
- YouMp4
Let us discuss them at length.
- Snaptube
Snaptube is quite a popular option if you’re looking to download Mp3, Mp4, and music videos from YouTube.
All you have to do is search from the video you want then press on the download arrow. You then get to pick between the Mp4, Mp3, or video format before downloading.
Features
- It is very fast and convenient
- You can download music and listen later without an internet connection
- You get to choose the format of download you want
- You can download files with varying quality
Pros
- The ability to download music according to quality saves space on your phone
- You can decide to download Mp3, Mp4 or the video
- You can search for other music from all over the internet, no just YouTube
Cons
- It contains so many ads
- VidMate
VidMate is an HD video mp3 downloader that gives you the ability to download music from a broad range of platforms, including Facebook and Twitter. You should, however, not that it will only work with android versions upwards of 4.0.
All you have to do is copy the link of whatever video you want to download, then paste it into the search bar, then download it. You also get to choose where to store it and the quality you want to save it with.
Features
- Easy to use interface
- You can download MP3 music for offline listening
- You get to download music and other videos from any other platform, including Twitter
- You can browse and search for your favorite videos and artistes
Pros
- Allows you to choose the quality you want to save the music with
- It has an easy to use interface that doesn’t need a lot to use.
- Highly convenient
- You can choose whether to go for Mp4 converter, Mp3 or video files
Cons
- Unless you are downloading from official sites, you will be accessing music illegally
- Peggo
For obvious reasons, you won’t find it on the Google Play store. It, however, is another convenient way you can download music on YouTube.
To download, you have to access YouTube, find the video you want, then share it via the App then select record Mp3.
Features
- YouTube videos mp3 converter
- Can work download from Soundcloud as well
- Has extra editing options
- Music is stored in the Peggo folder of your music directory
Pros
- It is quite easy to use
- You can easily access your downloaded music in the music directory
- It has additional editing options such as remove silence
Cons
- It contains many ads
- YouMp4
The YouMp4 is yet another app that enables you to download music from YouTube for free. It is quite easy to use and follows the below simple steps to download music.
- Copy the link of the video you want to convert to Mp3 from YouTube
- Paste it into the search bar of the App then download
Features
- You can get your music in only three steps
- The App creates a folder for the storage of all the downloaded music
- Easy to use
Cons
- Contains so many ads
Important Point to Remember
- Downloading music online on unofficial is an infringement of music copyrights and might get you into trouble. Ensure you only download from the official sites.
- Most of these apps you won’t find in the Google Play store since they are unethical. They are, however, quite a good way to download music.
Parting Shot
We hope the four YouTube Downloader music downloader apps help you access your favorite music. Just don’t do it illegally.