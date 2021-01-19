We’ve all been there. That situation where you love a song on YouTube, but want to download it. Frustratingly enough, you can’t even listen to the song in the background. You must be on the YouTube app to stream it.

What if we told you that there are ways you can download the songs to your phone? Yes, as limited as they seem, you can find a few apps that allow you to download YouTube music for free.

However, you must note that it would be an infringement of copyrights if you download the music without letting the owner of the channel know. You don’t want to get into trouble with authorities, do you?

But First,

How Can You Play YouTube Music in Background Mode?

This has been an issue that has troubled many an android phone user. No matter what you do, you can’t find a way to play YouTube music while on another app or page.

Well, we are glad to say there is a way around it. You can go around it by playing music in the Picture-in-picture mode.

The picture in picture mode opens a minute screen of the music you are streaming on YouTube even as you navigate other apps.

It allows you to listen to music or other YouTube content even with the screen off. There’s a catch; however, it can only work with the premium version of YouTube. You have to pay for that.

If you’re streaming music on your PC on chrome browser, then you can add an extension that allows you to view your music in the picture to picture mode. You don’t have to pay for that.

What are some of the apps one can download YouTube music with?

A few apps allow you to download Mp3 or MP4 music straight from youtube to mp4 to your phone. You’ll find that most of these apps are not in the Google Play store.

Snaptube

VidMate

Peggo

YouMp4

Let us discuss them at length.

Snaptube

Snaptube is quite a popular option if you’re looking to download Mp3, Mp4, and music videos from YouTube.

All you have to do is search from the video you want then press on the download arrow. You then get to pick between the Mp4, Mp3, or video format before downloading.

Features

It is very fast and convenient

You can download music and listen later without an internet connection

You get to choose the format of download you want

You can download files with varying quality

Pros

The ability to download music according to quality saves space on your phone

You can decide to download Mp3, Mp4 or the video

You can search for other music from all over the internet, no just YouTube

Cons

It contains so many ads

VidMate

VidMate is an HD video mp3 downloader that gives you the ability to download music from a broad range of platforms, including Facebook and Twitter. You should, however, not that it will only work with android versions upwards of 4.0.

All you have to do is copy the link of whatever video you want to download, then paste it into the search bar, then download it. You also get to choose where to store it and the quality you want to save it with.

Features

Easy to use interface

You can download MP3 music for offline listening

You get to download music and other videos from any other platform, including Twitter

You can browse and search for your favorite videos and artistes

Pros

Allows you to choose the quality you want to save the music with

It has an easy to use interface that doesn’t need a lot to use.

Highly convenient

You can choose whether to go for Mp4 converter, Mp3 or video files

Cons

Unless you are downloading from official sites, you will be accessing music illegally

Peggo

For obvious reasons, you won’t find it on the Google Play store. It, however, is another convenient way you can download music on YouTube.

To download, you have to access YouTube, find the video you want, then share it via the App then select record Mp3.

Features

YouTube videos mp3 converter

Can work download from Soundcloud as well

Has extra editing options

Music is stored in the Peggo folder of your music directory

Pros

It is quite easy to use

You can easily access your downloaded music in the music directory

It has additional editing options such as remove silence

Cons

It contains many ads

YouMp4

The YouMp4 is yet another app that enables you to download music from YouTube for free. It is quite easy to use and follows the below simple steps to download music.

Copy the link of the video you want to convert to Mp3 from YouTube

Paste it into the search bar of the App then download

Features

You can get your music in only three steps

The App creates a folder for the storage of all the downloaded music

Easy to use

Cons

Contains so many ads

Important Point to Remember

Downloading music online on unofficial is an infringement of music copyrights and might get you into trouble. Ensure you only download from the official sites.

Most of these apps you won’t find in the Google Play store since they are unethical. They are, however, quite a good way to download music.

Parting Shot

We hope the four YouTube Downloader music downloader apps help you access your favorite music. Just don’t do it illegally.