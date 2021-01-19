The coronavirus pandemic has shaped our lives for the past year, and while many of us thought we’d be ‘back to normal’ by now, there are still a lot of restrictions in place. Lots of people are living, working, and relaxing in their homes, popping out for the occasional bit of shopping but not much else.

While this way of living can seem isolating, it also presents a unique opportunity to focus on some property improvements that will benefit you in the future. Not only do you have more time in the day now that you’re not commuting for two hours, but you can also have tools and materials delivered; knowing that someone will be there to collect them. So, lets dive into some property improvements you can make during the pandemic.

Redecorate your walls

This is a simple way to improve your home and make it look fresh and clean again, but so many people put it off because they just don’t have the time to deal with the mess. Now we’re in lockdown, there’s no reason you can’t order a step ladder, a new tin of paint, some brushes and rollers and get to work. There’ll be plenty of time to cover our furniture and clean up any mess.

It’s amazing what a new coat of paint can do to a room that’s lost its sparkle. Whether you touch up the paint that’s already there or you add a brightly coloured feature wall, you’re sure to make your rooms look far more appealing than they did pre-lockdown. This is also a great activity if you’re planning to sell your home in the near future.

Get garden jobs done

There are always jobs to be done in the garden, whether it’s cleaning the guttering, painting the fences or fixing the leaky roof on the shed. Over time, garden jobs pile up and with temperamental British weather, we never get around to doing them. The freedom of extra time at home can be a great opportunity to start working your way through the mountain of outdoor tasks you’ve been putting off.

Your trusty step ladder is bound to come in handy again as you work your way around the garden getting things done. Having the extra height will allow you to reach the gutters, paint your fence panels and reach the shed roof with ease. So, don’t be afraid to dig your step ladder out of the garage or order a new one!

A clean and tidy garden space is sure to come in handy during spring/summer when we might be encouraged to meet with friends and family outdoors. Spending a bit of time making garden improvements will be rewarding now and appreciated over the next few months.

Reseal around the bath or shower

There are few things more infuriating than water leaking into places it shouldn’t around your home. Not only can water ruin the hard work you’ve put into decorating, but if it finds its way onto electrics it can also be a health and safety hazard.

For that reason, now is a great time to check the seals around your bathroom features. Mould is known for developing in the crevices of bathrooms and grouting is a particular hotspot. Re-sealing the bathroom will make it look clean and new again, while providing you with peace of mind that the water won’t cause unnecessary damages.

Restore old pieces of furniture

If you’re really keen to give yourself a DIY home improvement challenge, why don’t you consider upcycling some of your old furniture. With a few simple supplies, you can strip down and paint or re-varnish old wooden furniture to give it a brand-new appearance.

Why not dust off your old sewing machine and try your hand at some re-upholstering? You could create new pillowcases for your sofa cushions and rid your living room of those accidental coffee stains once and for all!

Giving the items you already have a bit of TLC is a great way to improve the look and feel of your home without forking out for lots of new furniture. Not only is this better for the environment, but it also gets your creative juices flowing and allows you to design your home in a way that you love.

Put up extra shelves and photo frames

Adding a few extra personal touches to your home during lockdown can be a great way to make your space more homely during these uncertain times. Take the time to plan out a photo wall and add photos of the family members you can’t see at the moment. Keeping photos of them around will lift your mood and make you even more excited to meet up again after lockdown.

Putting your books on display is a great way to encourage more reading. Reading is a great way to disconnect from the real world and get lost in a story for a few hours. Of course, if you’re not a huge fan of reading, you can use your shelves to improve your home’s storage and get rid of clutter.

These are just a few home improvements you can make during the pandemic so that your home is a more enjoyable space to be in! We all need a pick-me-up right now, and home improvements are a great place to start.