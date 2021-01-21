Increased access to the internet has empowered businesses with new opportunities, whether it’s reaching a global audience, penetrating new markets, generating leads, improving customer experiences, and leveraging latest technologies.

Choosing the right internet plan for business can, however, be a daunting task for many, given that there are numerous internet service providers in Western Australia offering a variety of packages.

We caught up with NodeOne, a reliable provider of internet plans in Perth, and here are their top tips on choosing the best internet service to optimise your business operations. Let’s get started.

Evaluate the Needs of Your Business

Some organisations require more bandwidth and stronger connectivity, while others can do well with basic plans.

It is crucial to determine how you will use your internet package on a day-to-day basis.

Do you just browse the Internet and respond to emails, or do you conduct the majority of your business online?

Do you often receive and send large files or maybe deal with big datasets that need cloud back-ups?

Finding answers to these questions will help you estimate your company’s Internet consumption, which will enable you to choose an effective Internet plan for your business.

Determine Your Bandwidth Requirements

Unlike Internet speed, which refers to the speed at which files can be uploaded or downloaded, bandwidth is the Internet connection’s ability to handle heavy loads and support more users on the same connection.

If, for instance, your business has 50 employees, all sharing the same connection, plus if you have a CCTV system running 24/7, you will require a high bandwidth to ensure satisfactory speeds and accommodate everyone. However, if you have a small number of users doing routine business, a low bandwidth will get your job done.

Budget Allocation

Better speeds and higher bandwidth may be suitable for business users, but these aren’t cheap.

With a little research, you can find many affordable packages offered by Internet service providers that can suit your budget and your needs.

Be a smart shopper; do not just grab the package you first see.

Also, compare available bundles that come with internet packages and select one that meets your requirements.

Is 3GB of free YouTube in a bundle essential for your business? Or are free calls via Skype or any other package better suited to your needs?

Analyze Connectivity Features

Important factors to watch out for:

Data Cap – What if your usage exceeds the data cap?

Hardware and Installation Fees – Are there additional charges for hardware, installation, and activation?

Technical Support – Is the support system automated or live? Do the customer support staff have sufficient knowledge of business connectivity and networking?

Security – What kind of security measures are available? Is the connection protected against malware, viruses, and spyware?

While some companies may prefer a fixed wireless network with symmetrical and asymmetrical Internet speeds, others may opt for a high-speed nbn™ fibre network, providing speeds of up to 1000 Mbps. Large enterprises, on the other hand, can choose the enterprise-grade nbn™ Ethernet network, capable of delivering symmetrical speeds of up to 1gbps.

Depending on your business requirements, you have to decide which type of Internet connection works best for you.