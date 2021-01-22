In any software development project, testing is a vital element. However, it takes time to write and run tests, causing extra costs. For this reason, many CTOs are persuaded of the optimum value versus performance balance and ROI in the long-term about test automation.

Many organizations are already using automation testing to a certain degree but still mostly rely on manual testing because they do not know how to take advantage of automated testing in their development.

Two forms of tests – manual and automated – are involved in the software testing industry. There are differences in these test methods. The manual testing of the program takes a lot of time and effort. Manual testers must also record their reports.

Automation testing is ultimately every tester’s desire! Every one of us wants to be automation testers. But it is successful for just a few of us. We will know, in this article, what is automation testing and how this works in the following sequence:

Now know

What is automation testing?

Why automation testing?

How to become an automation tester?

What is automation testing?

Automation testing (or test automation), a software testing technique, executes a test case suite using automated test software tools. Instead, a person, sitting on a computer carefully implementing the test measures, conducts the manual testing.

Successive development cycles require the repeated output of the same test suite. This test suite can be captured and replayed as needed with a test automation tool. No human interaction is required once the test suite is automated. The ROI for test automation was enhanced. Automation helps to reduce the number of test cases to be done by hand and to prevent the elimination of manual testing.

Why automation testing?

Automation testing has many advantages for application testing cycles. You can create great apps with less effort. Automated software testing is a safer alternative to manual testing as software companies can efficiently run testing. Automatic testing tools can manage software tests’ output, prepare reports, and compare results with previously conducted test reports. Automation testing could offer further advantages as the industry makes tremendous progress in automation.

How to become an automation tester?

The field of test automation advances soon. Have you gained the skills and tools to excel in this path?

Master the basics of testing: Automation testing is just a testing method that takes a more technical approach to run the process. However, you should have a good understanding of what you are measuring and why you are testing if you want to be an effective automation tester.

Start as soon as possible: You may be waiting to work on your automation project skills. But you can start polishing your skills much sooner – using free Open Source software tools. Install and try one of the tools on your personal computer. Generic tools like Gmail, Amazon, or Microsoft Office can be used. Anything will be a good testing material.

Learn the basic coding principles: In any language you choose, become familiar with the coding concepts. When you find a moment to think carefully about what a programming language is, most of them are approximately the same.

Do not ignore manual testing: To reach the expert level and keep up with the competition of automation test engineers from the industry, companies move towards codeless automated testing tools. It is necessary to concentrate primarily on manual testing concepts.

Find out how to code: A little programming knowledge simplifies specific automation scripts and allows you to enhance coordination with the developer. It would be best to have an extensive understanding and coding skills, especially in HTML, CSS, Python, C#, Java, XML, Perl, and SQL. An automation tester needs to grasp the software application entirely, internally, and externally in testing.

Practice automation testing tools: Most businesses also use test automation software in the technology industry. It is therefore essential to start experimenting with the market’s leading test automation tools. It gives you an insight into your environment, design, and relevance to the test application. Experiencing these tools will help you determine which one meets the automation testing requirements in a given situation. It is a significant step to take to advance your testing career.

Get connected with the ATLC approach: Many of us feel that automation testing is only part of the Software Development Life Cycle in automation. Still, for the automation tests to achieve the best performance, the complete automation test cycle is known as ATLC (Automation Testing Lifecycle) has to be followed. You can understand automation testing just as you observe the software development lifecycle.

Learn how to build a strategy for test automation: You are ready to develop your first test automation strategy once you understand the ins and outs of ATLC and get a good grip on the testing tools. You must start planning this strategy, finalize the tool, and draw up total costs and ROI estimate to further your career. Implementing an automation strategy is vital because it helps minimize manual test hours and provides an excellent return for businesses investing in automated testing. All you need for effective automated testing is a designed and well-organized methodology of the automation life cycle.

Maintain the emerging trends in testing: Today’s software tests have to cover a wide range of automated and manual tests across various platforms, software, and programming languages. Still, most of the modern technologies today only address a subset of testing issues and resources. Stay up-to-date and try to know about recent developments in software and test automation.

Wrapping words

Starting your test automation career is an exciting step as talented engineers are rewarded and valued for their work. Manual and automation methods go together for successful testing. And you can be assured that organizations can invest in test automation as applications and systems become increasingly complex. This position certainly has a bright future ahead. Automation testing courses are designed to give you a thorough understanding of technology for software testing to develop a reliable testing system. It gives you realistic and industry-specific training to build confidence in your workplace.