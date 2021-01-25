Erectile Dysfunction

It is a disorder in which the patient cannot get or keep an erection firm enough for sexual intercourse. If erectile dysfunction occurs from time to time, it is not a cause of concern. If it occurs regularly then it can cause stress, affect the self-confidence of an individual, and relationship problems to occur. It can also be a sign of some underlying health condition and can also contribute to heart disease.

Symptoms

The most obvious symptoms of erectile dysfunction include problems in getting and keeping an erection.

Causes

Keeping and getting an erection is a complex process that involves the brain, emotions, nerves, hormones and blood vessels also. Malfunctioning of any of these leads to erectile dysfunction. Stress and the mental health of an individual play an important role in getting and keeping an erection firm. Erectile dysfunction is also caused by certain physical issues, such as:

Low testosterone levels

Heart disease

Metabolic Syndrome

Obesity

High blood pressure

High cholesterol

Sleep disorder

Atherosclerosis

Treatment of prostate cancer

Alcohol Abuse

Treatment

Testosterone Replacement Therapy

Erectile dysfunction is not always caused due to a deficiency of testosterone. But once testosterone is identified for the condition, testosterone replacement therapy may improve the problem.

Erectile Dysfunction Surgery

Vascular reconstructive surgery improves the blood flow to the penis helping the person in getting and keeping an erection firm.

Erectile Dysfunction Vacuum Devices

It is an external pump with a band on it that a man with erectile dysfunction uses to get and maintain a firm erection.

Use of Sildenafil

A person with any type of sexual problem can try these tablets to treat erectile dysfunction after discussing with a health expert.

Mechanism of Action

Sildenafil with the brand name of Viagra helps in getting and keeping a firm erection by increasing the blood flow towards the penis. It is taken orally at least 30 minutes before sexual activity.

Side Effect:

People using Sildenafil have not shown any major side effects. It has more benefits as compared to the risk of side effects.

The common side effects include the likes of headache, stomach upset, blurred vision, dizziness. Stress-related to problematic sexual activity may put extra strain on the heart if the patient is already suffering from a heart problem.

Precaution:

Before using this medicine, the patient should tell the doctor if he has any heart problems. If the patient has survived a heart attack recently then he should avoid using sildenafil.

Patients with low blood pressure or with a history of painful erection should tell the doctor before using sildenafil.

Interaction:

Sildenafil is contraindicated with nitrates. It can cause a severe drop in blood pressure if used with nitrates. It should never be used with any medication indicated to treat heart attack or angina pain.

Storage:

The medication should be stored at room temperature away from moisture and light.

Prevention

Erectile dysfunction can be prevented by avoiding the use of alcohol. Reducing weight also reduces the risk of erectile dysfunction. Regular exercise is also recommended. Health experts have suggested walking, eating healthy and paying attention to vascular health as primary goals for treating erectile problems.