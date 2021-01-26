Having a good body today seems not a difficulty anymore. Thanks to the development of plastic surgery, any change of appearance you dream of is possible to become a reality. One of the most popular procedures in the world is liposuction. As ISAPS reports, over 1,700,000 operations were carried out in 2019. Just imagine for a second, this is like the all citizens of Philadelphia did the surgery!

Liposuction is a unique procedure allowing people to get rid of excess fat fast, without expending much effort on physical exercises and diets. Liposuction can be performed as a separate procedure or be a part of other surgeries like breast augmentation or breast lift.

However, patients often postpone their makeover due to the high prices of lipo, a lack of experienced doctors or the absence of specialized clinics in their places of residence. If any of these issues bother you, we have listed 4 best places for liposuction, where you can find affordable prices and board-certified doctors for sure.

Turkey

Turkey is among the leading providers of plastic surgery in the world. More than 750,000 men and women go here to improve their appearance, and liposuction is among the most frequently performed procedures. Patients from the UK and the UAE prefer this destination the most.

The Turkish clinics for liposuction offer:

– affordable prices: 3-4 times lower than in the USA.

– All-inclusive service: accommodation, transfer, and language assistance are already included in the lipo price.

– Board-certified plastic surgeons: local doctors have decades of practice and international experience under their belt.

Turkish medical centers take care of their reputation and provide the best conditions for patients.

Mexico

Mexico is one more best place for patients to have liposuction. The country takes 3rd place in the world regarding the number of performed plastic interventions — 1,200,000 operations annually.

The Mexican lipo medical centers are mostly popular with American patients, as prices for liposuction here are several times lower than in the neighboring United States. For instance, the cost of lipo in Mexico is about $3,000, while in the USA it is about $6,000. Even with the travel charges, Americans save money choosing Mexican clinics for liposuction.

South Korea

South Korea is ranked as the best place to do liposuction for Japanese. The country is frequently named as a global capital of plastic surgery. Esthetic operations for Korean men and women are so common that they can present lipo or facelift as a gift for a birthday.

Due to such prevalence of plastic surgery, local doctors have vast experience in this field. The success rate of cosmetic surgeries in South Korean clinics is one of the highest in the world. However, the prices for liposuction here remain at medium level. So, the Korean clinics for lipo are not a suitable option for patients looking for a cheap operation.

Poland

Poland is one more best place to do liposuction for Europeans who want to save money. This country is a great option for those who want to save money but to do plastic surgery in Europe.

The cost of fat removal surgery in Poland starts from $1,350, and the price may vary depending on the complexity of liposuction. One more advantage of Poland is its location and well-developed Infrastructure: you can reach the country from any corner of Europe within 1-3 hours. The flight tickets are also cheap — just $15-25.

You can compare prices in the Polish clinics for liposuction and choose the best option for you.

How to Arrange Liposuction Abroad?

People often refuse to go abroad even if they know all the benefits. This happens because of fears, a lack of information and medical tourism experience.

The solution is to request medical tourism providers. Bookimed.com is one of the biggest facilitators in the world. It cooperates with 140+ plastic surgery centers across the world.

All you need is to submit a request on the Bookimed website. Then, a coordinator will contact you to know all details about your preferences. You will receive all info about the country and a clinic where you can do liposuction according to your medical case and financial capacity. Bookimed has already assisted over 450,000 patients.

Summary

Liposuction is an effective option to improve your body contouring in the shortest term. Today, you have an endless set of opportunities to have surgery done at a reasonable price in any place in the world. You just need to pick a place for liposuction (look for some info on patient communities) and schedule the date of your arrival or turn for help to medical tourism providers.