Valentine’s Day 2021 is set to be a memorable one – perhaps for reasons we might not like to spend that much time thinking about. If lockdown continues (and there’s every reason to suppose that it will), then you’ll have to think of a creative way to spend it. If you’re living with your significant other, then you can still make the occasion a special one. Let’s take a look at a few different ways of doing so.

Make it Funny

The fact is that this Valentine’s Day isn’t going to be grand and extravagant, however much you massage it. Rather than trying to swim against the current, why not soften the blow with a little bit of humour? The right tongue-in-cheek Valentine’s Day card from Cardfactory might help you to set the tone for the entire day.

Virtual Show

Just because we’re forbidden from gathering in crowds doesn’t mean that there aren’t any shows going on? Thanks to the magic of livestreaming, there are plenty of live performances going on – as well as a wealth of suitably seasonal movies, just for this occasion.

Indoor Picnic

You might think that a dinner date might be a classic way of spending valentine’s day. But, given that this one is going to be on a Sunday, it’s worth thinking about lunch, as well. It might well be that you’re free to head out to the park and lay out a picnic – but the chances are that the weather will still be a little on the cold side – so why not lay out a spread and a blanket on the living room floor, instead?

Online Class

Taking an online class together is a great way to inject some novelty into your lockdown routine. Try to pick something that you’ve both always been interested in, but you’re not any longer. Taking a dance class, or an art class, might be enough to make the day an entertaining one. Just make sure you clear a space if you’re going to attempt the cha-cha.

Board Game

A board game is a classic method of whiling away an afternoon. If you’re both interested in all things tabletop, then why not invest in something new that you can get your teeth into? Classics like Monopoly and Trivial Pursuit are always worth a go – though if you have a finely-honed sense of irony, then Pandemic might also appeal.