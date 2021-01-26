Before jumping right in to getting yourself bitcoin, you will first need to set up a wallet to store and receive a bitcoin or send your bitcoin from. In this article, we will find out what you need to know about obtaining a safe and secure bitcoin wallet in the UK. We will discuss in brief below or you could refer to Crypto Digest News for the top crypto wallets in the UK (detailed version).

Coinbase

Coinbase is one of the biggest online platforms for buying and selling digital currency even over in the UK, although they are headquartered in San Francisco, California. Coinbase was the first leading bitcoin exchange in UK that was granted the e-money license. Back in its day, this was a big deal because no other major exchanges are offering GBP deposits through Faster Payments. With that being said, you can now send GBP to Coinbase and have it credited within a few short minutes in the UK which is considered as fast and effectual service.

The easy, stress-free interface of this wallet is also friendly for a lot of new users. Furthermore, it is convenient to download and set up too. It is a friendly wallet to use not just only for bitcoin but also for other cryptocurrencies. Coinbase is usually a very flexible platform that supports not only digital currencies but also digital collectibles and tokens. It allows you to even access initial coin offerings.

Coinmama

Coinmama is a two-in-one exchange and wallet bitcoin wallet. They offer brokerage service for bitcoin, meaning that you will not need to look for a buyer or seller on your own. Therefore, the process for buying bitcoin in UK is simple and efficient.

Coinmama offers you to buy bitcoin easily through debit card or credit card, SEPA and SWIFT transfer. It was also the 1st company to have a partnership with Apple Pay to allow users to buy bitcoin. Furthermore, the transactions are very fast as the company focusses on providing customers the best experience possible. Usually, the user verification will take around 30 minutes.

Trezor

The Trezor wallet is a hardware wallet that allows for storing, receiving, and sending not only bitcoin but also a lot of other cryptocurrencies. Being a hardware wallet generally means that it provides greater security compared to the traditional software wallets such as mobile and desktop ones. This is due to the wallet is not connected to the internet server so that you do not have the anxiety of hackers or malware gaining access to your assets.

The wallet is commonly compatible with Windows, macOS and Linux and is ready to plug in and put to use at once. Furthermore, it is dense and lightweight. It weighs less than half an ounce, which is great for carrying in a backpack, briefcase or even your pockets.

Trezor’s team issues regular firmware updates that is great because it is calculated to protect your device. This safeguards improved security and protection against new threats. You will need to have a look into these updates yourself because the updates are not automatic. The instructions can be located on the official website under “updating the Trezor device firmware”.

CoinJar

For a new users, CoinJar is easy to use and comprehend. Sending and receiving bitcoin by using CoinJar is as easy as using a QR code, wallet address or your CoinJar username. Furthermore, if you are new to bitcoin wallets and are interested to just give it a try, a benefit is the low fees incurred. On top of that, a 0% payment processing fee is needed when depositing with BPAY or PayID.

An exhilarating feature that this wallet provides is known as the CoinJar Bundles. This feature allows you to purchase collections of popular cryptocurrencies so that they can diversify their portfolio in a modest transaction. The presentation of each bundle will automatically be tracked, and you can grow their bundle by either adding funds or through setting up recurring payments.

The CoinJar customer service team is also very helpful and supportive in resolving customer problems. They provide immediate service such as with periodic follow-up reminders when dealing with customers. If you have any problems that needs addressing, their support is only an email away.

Conclusion

It is suggested to have more than one bitcoin wallet. Users may choose to use multiple wallets for storing their bitcoin private keys, or simply to have added safety. Furthermore, since bitcoin shelters various currencies such as Bitcoin Gold and Bitcoin Cash, different wallets will help to enable easier transactions aside from providing greater security.