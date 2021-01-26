Are you thinking about adding underfloor heating to your home? This is something that many homeowners consider and it can certainly be beneficial and for a few different reasons, but it can also be a big and disruptive project to undertake so it is important that homeowners are aware of what is involved and consider whether or not it is right for them.

Pros

In terms of pros, there is an air of luxury with underfloor heating and it is a lovely feeling to walk on heated floors on a colder winter day. Not only this, but underfloor heating is energy-efficient so it is a good way to reduce your environmental impact and energy bills, plus it provides you with more interior space as there are no bulky radiators. Homeowners should also find that underfloor heating is safer as there will be no extremely hot surfaces or sharp edges, which will provide peace of mind for parents of young children and pet owners. Another benefit is that these systems are very easy to control with system-dedicated thermostats and require almost no maintenance.

Drawbacks

In terms of drawbacks, you will find that the costs involved can be high which will deter many homeowners (although you should consider the long-term savings). The work can involve adjusting the floor height or ripping up existing flooring, which will make the work more expensive and will obviously also be disruptive to your life. Installation time can also be lengthy, which can cause further disruption so this needs to be considered when deciding whether or not underfloor heating is right for you.

Tips

While the work can be expensive and disruptive, underfloor heating is still worthwhile and a smart move for many homeowners particularly when you consider the long-term savings in a more efficient heating system. The key is to buy an underfloor heating system from trusted suppliers, such as City Plumbing, and to find specialists to complete the work. This can take the stress out of what can be a disruptive project and ensure that you are happy with the end results.

Underfloor heating can bring many benefits to a homeowners life, including lowering their energy bills, so it should certainly be considered. There are a few drawbacks, though, so it is important to take the time to weigh up the pros and cons and complete some research to see if it is right for you.