Many insurance exams are conducted each year by various insurance companies in India such as LIC, NICL, NIACL, IRDA, OICL and more for recruitment of eligible candidates for various posts such as Administrative Officer, Assistant Manager, Apprentice Development Officer and so on.

Millions of aspirants across India see a golden opportunity of bagging a secure job through these exams. However, cracking any insurance exam such as LIC AAO, LIC ADO, NICL Administrative Officer, IRDA Assistant Manager and more requires sheer discipline and excellent preparation.

Though these exams have minute differences in the exam structure details, various insurance exams share a lot of similarities in exam pattern and syllabus. Furthermore, candidates must make the best use of their limited time and resources to ensure a top-notch preparation to crack the respective insurance exam.

They must buy the best books & study material and could also enroll themselves in online crash courses offered by various exam preparation app and online portals to get top quality guidance and mentorship and educational resources for better preparation.

On that note, let’s talk about some crucial tips that could help aspirants to boost their preparation to crack any insurance exam in their first attempt.

● Have Thorough Knowledge of the Exam Pattern and Syllabus

Without having sound knowledge of the exam pattern and prescribed syllabus, a candidate would not be able to design a proper preparation strategy for the exam. They might come up with doubts regarding the exam structure and details pertaining to the number of questions and sections to expect, time duration, marking scheme and more.

Furthermore, incomplete knowledge of the syllabus could lead to candidates wasting their valuable time on topics that might not be even mentioned in the syllabus or are irrelevant to the exam.

Therefore, candidates preparing for any insurance exam should have thorough cognizance of the exam pattern and syllabus and must stick to them while preparing for the exam.

● Attempt Mock Tests Regularly

Once you have covered the majority of topics, you must start attempting online mock tests regularly. There are many online exam preparation platforms offering free and paid test series such as Testbook.

Apart from this, even if you haven’t covered enough topics to start with mock tests, you can attempt regular sectional or chapter-specific quizzes and practice tests to check your knowledge.

Giving regular online mock tests will help you to apply what you have learned to solve questions, check your progress and get an insight into your strengths and weaknesses.

Through this, you can enhance your preparation to ensure better performance in the exam. You can improve your accuracy and speed along with work on your weaknesses to convert them into your strengths.

● Make Short and Crisp Notes and Revise Regularly

Making short notes and underlining important points can be of great help during revision. Make sure to prepare short notes in a crisp manner in different subjects and separate notes of formulas and short tricks in quantitative aptitude for revision later. This will assist candidates to quickly do an overall revision in each subject a few days before the exam.

Preparing notes is not enough, candidates must go through them regularly throughout their preparation and not just a few days before the exam. Candidates often tend to forget the importance of revision and after completing a topic, they move on to the next one as they have to cover a vast syllabus in minimal time. It is advised that a candidate must revise and revisit previous topics before moving on further to retain them in mind.

● Solve Previous Years Question Papers

Solving previous years’ question papers can give you an idea of the pattern and type of questions to expect and trends in the weightage of different topics in a section.

Apart from this, you will also get an understanding of how you must attempt individual sections to maximize your score. Therefore, practicing questions from previous years’ papers will give you the knowledge of the significant topics you must focus on during exam preparation. Furthermore, it will help you in designing a strategy of how to attempt the exam.

● Manage Your Time Properly

It is very crucial to manage your time well between different subjects. More time should be allotted for important topics in each subject that carry a higher weightage.

Furthermore, enough time should be given in getting a proper grip on the basic concepts in each topic, after which you must solve and practice enough questions to develop the ability to attempt the questions with accuracy and pace.

A Candidate must take proper short breaks in between study sessions to refresh and rejuvenate their mind. This will improve their concentration capacity and productivity as well. Also, they must allot time for revision and giving regular mock to retain and test what they have studied.

Lastly, designing a study plan will help you immensely in managing your time well. A candidate must prepare a study plan or preparation strategy by carefully going through the exam pattern and syllabus. He/she must properly examine the various topics and sub-topics in the syllabus and divide them and allot time as per priority and convenience.