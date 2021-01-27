When it comes to online sports betting sites, there are more choices available today to the prospective sports bettor than ever before in the history of gambling. Mobile apps are increasing the ability to place wagers, and live betting has amplified the opportunities to wager, win and pocket some serious money.

When it comes to choosing a sportsbook, there are so many choices out there that it can be overwhelming for newcomers to online sports betting. One of the more interesting and relatively new online betting sites is the appropriately-named MyBookie sportsbook, which was founded in 2014.

Licensed in Costa Rica with its servers situated in Canada on the Kahnawake Mohawk Territory in Quebec, MyBookie’s mission statement is that they exist to cater to the recreational bettor. They operate in 20 countries and offer a vast array of promotions and contests, including a 50 percent matching first deposit bonus worth up to $1,000. The menu of North American and international sports wagering is extensive, and perhaps one of the quirks that MyBookie is best known for is that they offer some of the most unusual prop wagers of any betting site.

Don’t believe us? Well, then just take a gander at a few of these options on offer for wagering purposes.

Pro Wrestling

MyBookie is a rarity among sportsbooks in that they accept wagers and offer odds on professional wrestling, an entirely scripted pseudo sporting event. Part athletics, part Broadway show, part drama, wrestling is all about the theatrics and often the buildup to a match is vastly more important than the action that ultimately unfolds inside the ropes. And yet no one can scoff at the cult-like following that pro wrestling has always generated.

Currently, MyBookie provides betting lines on the WWE Royal Rumble, both men’s and women’s division. Keith Lee (+250) and Bianca Belair (+350) are the current favorites in their respective divisions. But you can also go old-school and bet Hulk Hogan or Ric Flair at +10,000. Or maybe you can put some Flair into a parlay and take the Nature Boy to win the men’s title and go with his daughter Charlotte Flair at +750 to snare the women’s crown.

Eye On The Beast

YouTube sensation MrBeast (real name: Jimmy Donaldson) has gained a following of 51 million subscribers by performing what he calls “attention-grabbing stunts,” which in reality seem more like the sort of things that would cause those with short attention spans to quickly lose interest.

He’s filmed himself sitting and watching paint dry and counting to 100,000. He unsuccessfully tried to keep a fidget spinner twirling for 24 hours straight. And yet for one of those unexplainable realities that defy all logic, his audience keeps growing.

MyBookie is offering a prop wager on whether MrBeast can reach 100 million subscribers by Jan. 1, 2022. No is the overwhelming odds-on -600 favorite, suggesting that MyBookie’s oddsmakers believe that common sense will ultimately prevail over this phenomenon.

Who’s Your Pope?

Under the category of religion, MyBookie is putting forth an offering on the Papal name that will be selected by the next Pope of the Roman Catholic Church. Sure, it might seem sacrilegious to be betting on Vatican outcomes, but what the heck, let’s go there.

Leo is the +330 favorite. Personally, we’re rooting for Adrian at +4000, just to see what Sylvester Stallone would say to him if he ever met Pope Adrian.

Damian is listed at +6600, but it seems like it would be a bad omen to bet that name.

“Pope Francis” by Jade Wilson is licensed under CC BY-NC-SA 2.0

Courting Divorce

If betting on Popes gives you the creeps, then maybe skip this prop entirely. It goes into the dark arts, offering people the chance to make money off the misfortune of others.

MyBookie provides betting odds on celebrity divorces. Currently they are offering a betting market on whether Kanye West and Kim Kardashian will file for divorce during 2021. They even add a disclaimer that legal separation doesn’t constitute divorce, just in case you were wondering about that.

There’s even a betting line on which one among this apparently crumbling couple will be announced by TMZ as the first to start dating.

A third prop covers who Kim might date next. Van Jones +150 is the chalk, with odds offered on about half of the active players in the NBA. You can get +2000 on Tyler Perry, and deep down, who doesn’t want to see Madea Keeping Up With The Kardashians?