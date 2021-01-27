Bingo remains one of the most popular entertainment activities around, with millions of people around the world playing this iconic game on a regular basis.

Advancements in technology have undoubtedly helped to change the perception of bingo, opening it up to a completely different demographic over the past few years.

Where once bingo was viewed as the sole preserve of the working classes, it is now a pastime that is enjoyed by adults across the age spectrum.

The internet has played a massive role in this, allowing bingo to become an activity that can be enjoyed around the clock, 365 days per year.

Convenience

Arguably the biggest benefit of playing bingo online instead of regular bingo is you don’t even have to leave the comfort of your own home.

If you fancy lounging around in your underwear while playing a few games, you can do that to your heart’s content.

However, head down to your local bingo hall in your underwear, and it is highly likely that you will be arrested before you get there.

With the option to pre-buy tickets and automatic ticket marketing, convenience is the name of the game where online bingo is concerned.

Mobile

An extension of the convenience argument where online bingo is concerned is the ability to play your favourite game on mobile devices.

Sitting in the pub and fancy a game of bingo? No problem. Want to break up a dull train journey with bingo? Fill your boots.

All the leading operators have fully optimised their sites to work on mobile devices, so you can play at a time and place that suits your individual circumstances.

Some sites even have standalone apps, making it even easier to access bingo games while you are on the move.

Eyes Down 24/7

Choice

Most land-based bingo venues are only open for a limited time each day, meaning you are restricted to playing during certain hours.

That is not the case where online bingo is concerned, with games starting every few minutes throughout the day.

Whether you’re a night owl or an early riser, simply click on your favourite bingo site and there will be a game you can play. There are many different bingo type of games and many players choose Australian bingo online as their favourite one.

With hundreds of different sites to choose from, online bingo blows regular bingo out of the water when it comes to choice.

Offers & Promotions

Land-based venues have been left trailing by online bingo operators when it comes to offers and promotions.

Many sites provide players with free bingo, giving you the opportunity to boost your bankroll without spending a penny of your hard-earned cash.

No deposit bingo is also hugely popular, offering people the chance to test out a site before depositing real money.

With ongoing promotions also thrown into the mix, online bingo sites make sure that players feel like their business is valued.

Variety

The majority of land-based venues offer 90-ball bingo and very little else, but that is not the case where online sites are concerned.

In addition to the 90-ball variant, many operators provide exciting options such as 75-ball games which have different winning requirements attached to them.

Some sites also offer game combinations such as Slingo, Flash Fives and Bingo Roulette, none of which can be found in regular bingo halls.

The saying ‘variety is the spice of life’ can easily be applied to the plethora of different games available on online bingo sites.

Let’s Get Chatty

Community

One of the main attractions of regular bingo is that it offers people the chance to meet up with friends and family to socialise.

However, this element also applies online, with the best bingo sites providing chat room services alongside the different games.

Whereas regular bingo limits your social interactions to the people who are sat nearby, online play allows you to chat with everyone in the game.

This increased sense of community is another reason why playing bingo online has more benefits than regular bingo.

Social

In addition to being a game that can be played for real money, bingo is also something that can be enjoyed purely for fun.

Social networking sites such as Facebook offer a wide range of social games, where people can play to win virtual coins or prizes.

Much like online bingo sites, these are also a great way to socialise with other people while playing your favourite game.

Similarly, social bingo games are available on a 24/7/365 basis, meaning that you can play whenever you want.

Cheaper

A night out at a traditional bingo hall can be an expensive affair, with the cost of the travel, tickets and drinks quickly mounting up.

Land-based venues have much greater overheads to cover than their online counterparts, which explains why their prices are so high.

Online bingo is much cheaper, with many operators offering players the opportunity to buy tickets for just a penny.

This means that you could potentially enjoy a couple of hours of bingo for less than the cost of your favourite daily newspaper.

Safe Payouts

Online sites offer a wide range of deposit options, making it really easy for players to fund their bingo account.

While withdrawals can take a couple of days to process, you can do this safe in the knowledge that the money will be sent directly to your bank account.

By comparison, winning at regular bingo will result in you being paid out in cash and having the worry of trying to avoid being mugged on the way home.

The enhanced safety and security offered by playing online makes it a hugely appealing alternative to regular bingo.