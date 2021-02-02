Cleopatra slots are one of the highly regarded slots in the business. The main reason for that is the cleopatra slot features an ancient Greek design that automatically creates a feeling of urge and mystery. These slots are found especially in Las Vegas’ casinos.

When Cleopatra Slots Were Revealed?

The first Cleopatra slot game was released in 2005 by IGT. It took the whole world by shock as it was one of the world’s most beautiful slot games ever released. What made it famous was its ancient graphics and themes, which were based on the ruler Cleopatra from Egypt. Pair that with its mystifying music, you will be tempted to try it out. The game has been very popular since its release and is still played by millions of people worldwide.

How to Play the Game

The cleopatra game is very simple and easy to customize. This makes it much better than single step slot machines. The bet amount can also vary from £0.01 up to £20. Then you set the number of pay lines. It is always suggested to use the maximum number of pay lines as it greatly increases your chance of winning. Then press the spin button, and the game begins. The most intriguing part of the game is what pictures are used in the slots. There is a cleopatra symbol, which luckily comes 5 times, multiplies your bet by 10000 times. The other symbols are a sphinx, a scarab, and a lotus.

The Da Vinci Inspired Game

Another classic by IGT, the da vinci diamond slot game is also a popular game found in casinos, especially in Las Vegas. Just like the Cleopatra, it has a 5 by 3 reel design. This means that for a minimum jackpot, you need matching 3, 4, or 5 symbols. The stakes are much higher than on Cleopatra. The bet can start from £0.02 and can go all the way up to £200. The real reason for the Da Vinci diamond being one of the most popular games is its high 95% chance of winning. This is low than some slots, but the stakes are also much lower.

How much can you win?

The Da Vinci Diamond has a maximum limit of 5000 times the total bet. And this is possible for every single spin. You just have to be lucky. If you line up 5 Da Vinci symbols, you have a win of 5000x your bet. The game also has a free spin bonus in which you can get up to 300 free spins. So, why not give it a try?

Both Cleopatra and Da Vinci are designed to mimic their respective eras. The style of both alone can tempt people to play. On top of that, the thought of trying out your luck is enough to convince anyone to give it a try. Both are manufactured by IGT, which is responsible for many great slot games.