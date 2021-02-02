SEO is known as “search engine optimization,” which means it improves your site’s process for you to increase your site’s visibility in searches that are relevant to it. The more visibility your site earns, the more people will be attracted to your site and gain more customers or users for your website.

SEO is also essential for marketing online because millions or billions of people conduct searches every day. They often search online for a particular product or information about the product they want to buy. Searching is one of the primary sources of digital traffic. The greater visibility and search ranking you have can give you a significant impact.

Why Use PDF?

There are reasons you use PDF as an SEO landing page for your site. Here are some reasons. Users can save PDF files, and you can compress PDF. When you have tons of PDF documents or pages on your website, people will consider it precious. Before you choose to replace your PDF, make sure backlinks are decent and have good traffic.

When you have a desirable PDF, it will be difficult to change it into an HTML that is also desirable and user-friendly when your cost-effectiveness ratio is not in favor of changing your PDFs. It can be the instance if you only have fewer PDFs, and you don’t want to spend so much for converting each page into HTML and redirecting it to its URL link.

Compress PDF to Reduce Size

Using PDF format documents can benefit every user in many ways for instant sharing it to others using email or other online social media platforms. But there will be times when your PDF is just too large, and you cannot transfer due to its large size. But don’t worry, you can compress your PDF files into a smaller size to send them easily.

Websites available online can help you reduce your PDF files more comfortably and faster, like the PDFBear. They provide tools for everyone to alter their files, and you can save your newly changed files by sharing them with other users or saving them to your devices or through your cloud and google drives.

PDFBear also guarantees the security of each user that uses their tools. They also make sure you get the best quality of your PDF after altering your PDFs using their available tools. The site also offers a premium for you to gain more benefits while using their platform as your PDF alternating tools.

Use Text-based PDF

The search engines we know appreciate text more than the images you provide. Although they have a rudimentary optical character that can recognize, it is much better to use text. So it would be best if you always made sure that your PDFs have the primary copy and paste-able text, not the images of words.

No duplicate content

If you have both the HTML and the PDF file versions containing the same contents can be the best option for you, but it is only the best choice if you take action to prevent duplicate content problems. When you also adjust your PDFs and upload them again. Make sure you don’t duplicate it by changing the file name and the URL.

Optimize the Title

Optimizing the title for users PDFs are good choices. Fundamentally, the title you use for your PDFs has an essential factor in gaining a massive ranking for search bars. The titles are the only things displayed in search bars to be clickable headlines for users who search products. The title tag should be an accurate description of your website.

Google usually displays only the fifty to sixty characters of the title tag you have. If users keep their title tags in less than sixty characters, the research will guarantee about ninety percent to display your title correctly. But there is no exact limit for the names of your labels.

Consider the File Name

Users should consider having a title that is SEO-friendly. Usually, PDF documents file names will become its URL; that is why giving your documents the best key-word filename is the right choice. Set a filename and title that is descriptive. Don’t just put your PDF documents into its default title as its filename.

Conclusion

If you want your PDFs to have a higher ranking for search engines, you have to have strategies in optimizing them. Even if you cannot edit the code for your PDF, there are still tons of ways for you to do so your PDF files gain a higher ranking in search engines.