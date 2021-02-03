The modern world is filled with different areas of business and entertainment. The same happens with Parimatch. This company is known in every country for its breakthrough in the industry of gambling. For many companies in such directions, Parimatch history has become a role model. But the main highlight of this company is its Parimatch tech platform.

First of all, it is worth mentioning that this is the R&D holding in which the best software developers work. Through the use of advanced technologies, the team was able to bring this platform to the top level and does not stop improving. A huge number of satisfied users, which is increasing every day, confirms the quality of the teamwork.

A special feature of Parimatch is its educational component. Very often, the company conducts webinars for testers and developers. By taking these steps, the team shows that it is ready to train and accept new talent into its team and improve the product together.

Benefits of Pm Tech

The demand for using the platform is explained by many advantages that are confirmed by the facts.

1. The security

One of the main benefits of a successful and stable sports betting and gambling platform should be the provision of security of user data. Pm tech provides multi-factor protection for all customer data and financial information. Thanks to the clear and well-thought-out system, all information is stored under several levels of protection, including the stage of the user logging into the account.

2. Age control

Another advantage and technological advancement of Parimatch are restrictions for minors. The team of professionals created several levels of verification and blocking in such a way that even high-quality photoshopped documents will not be verified. Such an important nuance will protect not only young players but also their parents because early addiction has a detrimental effect on family relationships.

3. Addiction obviation

The topic of addiction has also become one of the important directions for Parimatch Tech. The employees were able to establish close cooperation with partners that help people in situations with gambling addiction. This is very valuable for such companies because bookmakers are mainly interested exclusively in their profit, forgetting about the problems of users.

4. Around-the-clock support

Nowadays it is hard to surprise anyone with the support chat, but not all companies spend a lot of effort to provide high-grade technical support.

Parimatch tech has organized a high-speed communication between the client and the worker for quick answers and solutions to problems that arose when using the platform. The company provides high quality not only for customers but also for employees by providing each co-worker with a separate electronic account, so that external factors do not distract from work.

The Parimatch history impresses everyone who gets to know it. The use of the latest technologies highlights this company apart from all similar platforms.