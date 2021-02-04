A leather jacket is a classic staple in any woman’s closet. It’s one of the fashion pieces that are both functional and fashionable. If you’re on a time crunch, leather jackets are the easy way to spice up an outfit. Here are the five ways you can style your leather jacket on a daily basis.

Black Leather Jacket + Plain White Tee

You simply can’t go wrong with a classic plain black leather jacket and a plain white shirt. This outfit is certainly timeless. Whether you are out to go some errands or on your way to a night out, this classic look keeps you stylish and edgy without trying too hard. Pair it with a nice light or dark-washed jeans and your chosen footwear, and you’re good to head out the door!

Leather on Leather

Mix and match is the general rule when it comes to fashion. However, if you’re daring to be bold, going leather on leather just gives off an edgy and sexy vibe. Pair a black moto leather jacket with a nice black leather skirt and you’ve got yourself a flattering movie night or date night outfit. Keep it fresh by completing the look with some nice pair of heels. However, if you want to stay comfortable, a cute pair of ballet flats, or even sneakers, will also do the trick.

Tan Leather Jacket

Tired of the usual black leather jacket? Change up your look by sporting a nice tan leather jacket. If you’re staying away from edgy fashion statements, leather jackets are still a good fashion piece to have as your staple. If you’re going for a business casual outfit, this would be perfect. Simply layer it with a white button-up shirt and one of your best pairs of pumps. Voila, you’ve got yourself a stylish and put-together outfit.

Animal Print + Leather Jacket

Want to make a bold fashion statement? Why not pair your favorite animal print top with a nice leather jacket? Pair it with a nice mini skirt and some heels and you’ve got yourself a party outfit. You can make it as edgy as you want. You can even go all out by wearing an animal print dress under the jacket. Leopard prints are a no-brainer as it’s one of the most flattering prints you can wear.

Quilted Leather Jacket + Dress

Leather jackets can certainly remain feminine if you dress them right. Layer your favorite girly dress under a quilted leather jacket for going out or a party. If you have been hesitant to sport a leather jacket, this might make it less intimidating. Even a plain white maxi dress under a quilted leather jacket can make a statement without even trying.

Leather jackets are great for being a highly versatile piece of clothing. If you get a good quality jacket, they can be a really good investment for your wardrobe. They are durable, comfortable, and undoubtedly one of the easiest clothing items to style.