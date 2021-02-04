Guess what? Your search for a new modern interior love is over. If you are looking to move away from the ordinary, you’re at the right place, mate. Here’s the john dory for you – when in doubt, neon light it up! These rustic yet futuristic designs will infuse your surroundings with a soft, romantic glow.

As they swiftly shoot up in popularity, we thought of a few insane ideas you could try. Warning! They’re really going to make neon lights an irresistible idea.

1. Highlighter Hues

Get the fancy fashion runway décor right to your doorstep with the current neon craze. They not only look cool hanging from the wall but bring in sophistication. Bright colours are married to light accents to get that finesse your heart craves. From neon yellow to blues, there’s a whole palette to experiment with. Make that next gram click, a sensational highlight!

2. My Style, My Rule, My Neon Sign, My Cool

There are more than a million words or designs that can be used to create the neon lights. So many possibilities to change your world, and they all easily available. If your style doesn’t speak too out of the box, then there are bright colours for the rescue. Pick from a collection or craft your own; the lights will definitely carry a piece of you like a tattoo.

3. Tube It Out

Another fancy fad to try is neon lights shaped like tubes. Hang it for some drama, jazz, and pizzazz that will downright dazzle. It’s so simple and yet makes a loud impression. If you strategically place them, they’ll even look like light sabres. Wouldn’t that be awesome? The ambient fluorescence emits a stunning glow that’ll pull you to switch some tunes on and chill!

4. Flaunt OG Photoshop Style

Make any brick wall speak the language of a graphic designer with Photoshop-style neon lights. Different fonts, the mix of colours, contrasts, sizes, you name it, and there will be an edit to try. Sway towards the bright hues or pick the pastels. The wilder it is, the more every dinner party will find it a hot topic to discuss. Who said Photoshop rocked only the digital world?

5. Keep It Classic, Keep It Neon Lit

Typically, if neon lights had to be classified into a personality, they would be bright, vivid colours. Unique stencilled patterns mingled with a play on shading and shadows will make the sign stand out. There’s nothing like being old school and having a quote or design you absolutely love hung up. It’s not just pubs or official buildings that should have these lights. You can bring the essence of New York, Tokyo, Paris, all straight to your home. So, let’s talk class?

These are just touching the base that the world of neon lights can open for you. Don’t we love trying new adventures? Let’s try one more. This isn’t about being random but soaking in the fact that you deserve to spoil yourself now and then. Once you go neon, you would love to keep neon!