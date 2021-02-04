Have you ever thought about using social media to drive traffic to your website? Is it not working as well as you thought it would? With the knowledge that most people who use a mobile device have some sort of social media account or another, taking advantage of the multiple social media platforms has quickly become one of the most popular ways for business to market their content and products.

One of the most prominent reasons it has become popular is because when used correctly, it can boost your sales dramatically. Not to mention that it gives you the ability to directly interact with your consumers, which allows for increased engagement from the followers and encourages them to visit your website. Here is how you can boost your sales by marketing yourself on Twitter.

Create a unique hashtag

We all know that hashtags are a fun thing to put in your post that somewhat relates to it, but did you know this this could be a very important tool when it comes to marketing your business and starting marketing campaigns?

Hashtags are a fantastic way for you to guide your tweets in the direction of your target demographic; the audience you want to gain. They allow you to increase your coverage and reach while also letting you see what other users are posting about your brand.

Not only is it good to use a hashtag in your posts, but creating your own one is even better. This will make it easier for you to relate it to your brand and keep it original and interesting, which ensures that all the attention goes to your brand.

Don’t forget to keep it simple and easy to remember, and make sure that it is relevant to your business. This allows for your post to remain relevant and keep your followers engaged with your marketing campaign

Be interesting to get real followers

First and foremost, Twitter is a social media platform used mainly for entertainment purposes. This means that the content you are creating and posting should not just be limited to advertising your products or services.

When posting to twitter about your brand you should keep it interesting by using different forms of multimedia, such as memes, videos, and Gifs in order to keep your posts relevant and allow for engagement with followers. If you choose to just advertise your brand, followers will soon become bored and no longer be enticed to interact with your account.

If you are struggling to increase your follower base, there are organic marketing services that are out there to help you with just that. Try using something like Twesocial to get legit Twitter followers, they will handle every aspect of your twitter account from deciding what to post and when, to choosing hashtags that will help increase your follower base, as well as engaging with your followers through likes and comments. All you have to do is supply the content!

Use discounts to drive traffic to your website

One thing that everyone loves, no matter who they are, is free stuff. A super effective way of driving traffic to your website is by offering coupons and discounts to your twitter followers. On average, 43.5% of twitter users follow brands just to see what special offers and deals they have available.

By sharing coupon codes and discounts with your followers, not only will you probably gain a whole bunch of new followers, but if you link the website in your bio, these followers will have to visit your website in order to make use of the coupons, which will, in turn, expose them to more of your products.

Check out the competitors

One way to increase your sales, even if you are following all the tips imaginable, is to scope out what your competitors are doing. Have a look at others who have accounts that are performing better than yours and analyse their tweets to see what they are doing differently. Have a look at what they are posting, how they engage with their audience, and how often they post.

Don’t, however, just copy what others are doing, use their tweets for inspiration and find a way to implement what they are doing into your own tweets and promotions.